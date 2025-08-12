iifl-logo

Adani Defence & Aerospace to Acquire Indamer Technics in Major MRO Sector Push

12 Aug 2025 , 10:37 AM

Adani Defence & Aerospace, in partnership with Prime Aero, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Indamer Technics Private Limited (ITPL), a leading private-sector aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider in India.

The transaction will be executed through Horizon Aero Solutions Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Prime Aero, owned by Prajay Patel, Director of ITPL. The move marks a significant step in Adani’s strategy to strengthen its presence in India’s fast-growing aviation MRO sector.

ITPL operates from a modern greenfield facility in Nagpur’s MIHAN Special Economic Zone, spread over 30 acres. The site has the capacity for 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars and is approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and multiple international regulators. The company’s capabilities include lease return checks, heavy C-checks, structural repairs, and aircraft painting.

Highlighting the deal’s timing, Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports, said India’s aviation market is entering a rapid growth phase, with more than 1,500 new aircraft expected to be inducted into domestic fleets over the next few years.

The acquisition also paves the way for operational synergies between ITPL and Air Works, another Adani-owned aviation services company, enabling the group to deliver integrated solutions for both commercial and defence aviation clients.

