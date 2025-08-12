iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

SJVN Q1 Net Profit Falls 36% YoY to ₹22,758 Lakh

12 Aug 2025 , 11:01 AM

SJVN Limited, the state-run hydro and renewable energy major, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22,758 lakh for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with ₹35,709 lakh in the same period last year.

Total consolidated income stood at ₹97,159 lakh in Q1 FY26, against ₹95,847 lakh a year earlier. Its revenue from operations rising to ₹91,745 lakh. The growth was supported by higher contributions from renewable energy projects. It particularly marks the commissioning of 501.02 MW of capacity under its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project during the quarter.

Standalone performance showed revenue from operations at ₹82,244 lakh and net profit at ₹25,851 lakh. Operating margin for the standalone business came in at 72.37%, with a net profit margin of 31.43%.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting on Monday, approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for Q1 FY26. It also cleared statutory disclosures on utilisation of proceeds from non-convertible debentures and security cover for debt instruments, confirming no deviations in fund usage.

Further, the Board appointed Shri Vivek Bhatnagar as the company’s new Chief Internal Auditor. Bhatnagar brings over 34 years of experience in finance and accounts across both public and private sector entities, including long tenures with THDC Ltd. and SJVN itself.

The company noted that billing for its hydro power stations continues on a provisional basis under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s 2024 tariff regulations, pending final tariff orders. Revenue from hydro generation stood at ₹80,105 lakh for the quarter, while renewable energy (wind and solar) contributed ₹11,562 lakh.

The Devasari Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand remains on hold following Ministry of Power directions, though SJVN said it is pursuing the matter with authorities for resumption.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • SJVN
  • SJVN Limited
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|03:42 PM
DPIIT Signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Boost Early-Stage Startups

DPIIT Signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Boost Early-Stage Startups

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|03:24 PM
Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|02:09 PM
Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.