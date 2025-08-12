SJVN Q1 Net Profit Falls 36% YoY to ₹22,758 Lakh

SJVN Limited, the state-run hydro and renewable energy major, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22,758 lakh for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with ₹35,709 lakh in the same period last year.

Total consolidated income stood at ₹97,159 lakh in Q1 FY26, against ₹95,847 lakh a year earlier. Its revenue from operations rising to ₹91,745 lakh. The growth was supported by higher contributions from renewable energy projects. It particularly marks the commissioning of 501.02 MW of capacity under its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project during the quarter.

Standalone performance showed revenue from operations at ₹82,244 lakh and net profit at ₹25,851 lakh. Operating margin for the standalone business came in at 72.37%, with a net profit margin of 31.43%.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting on Monday, approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for Q1 FY26. It also cleared statutory disclosures on utilisation of proceeds from non-convertible debentures and security cover for debt instruments, confirming no deviations in fund usage.

Further, the Board appointed Shri Vivek Bhatnagar as the company’s new Chief Internal Auditor. Bhatnagar brings over 34 years of experience in finance and accounts across both public and private sector entities, including long tenures with THDC Ltd. and SJVN itself.

The company noted that billing for its hydro power stations continues on a provisional basis under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s 2024 tariff regulations, pending final tariff orders. Revenue from hydro generation stood at ₹80,105 lakh for the quarter, while renewable energy (wind and solar) contributed ₹11,562 lakh.

The Devasari Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand remains on hold following Ministry of Power directions, though SJVN said it is pursuing the matter with authorities for resumption.

