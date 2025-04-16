Swiggy Launches AI-Powered Pyng App for On-Demand Professional Services

Swiggy has launched a brand-new AI-based consumer app Pyng, hoping to revolutionize the way users in urban cities interact with authentic professionals in several fields.

Pyng Now went live in Bengaluru and is downloadable on the iOS and Android platforms. The app connects one to a variety of certified experts in more than 100 specialisations, providing a single platform for wellness, finance, lifestyle, education, events, and spirituality services.

One can access experts like yoga teachers, therapists, tax planners, astrologers, trip advisors, and many more — all under an easy-to-use interface that is at the convenience of one’s fingertips.

Pyng combines real-time AI support to enable users to find and connect with the proper professionals, including a technology-enhanced layer of personalisation into the experience. Every expert on the site has their own AI-based chat assistant, so that users enjoy faster and more personalized communication with experts.

Swiggy is providing a money-back guarantee on Pyng if the service is not up to expectations for users, showing the confidence of the company in the app’s performance and user experience. Pyng currently has onboarded over 1,000 professionals with a target to onboard over 10,000 verified experts from all over India in the near future.

The main service categories on Pyng are:

Health & Wellness: Fitness trainers, yoga teachers, mental health therapists

Finance: Tax consultants, investment advisors, financial planners

Lifestyle & Travel: Makeup artists, vacation planners, travel consultants

Education: Private music, dance, art tutors, career counselors

Events & Entertainment: Wedding planners, DJs, emcees, event coordinators

Spiritual Services: Astrologers, tarot card readers, energy healing specialists

With Pyng, Swiggy is broadening its convenience-driven ecosystem, which already encompasses services such as Instamart, Genie, and Swiggy Dineout. The expansion highlights Swiggy’s ongoing effort to diversify outside food delivery, using AI to bridge actual gaps in services to India’s high-strung city dwellers.