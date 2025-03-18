iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 18th March 2025

18 Mar 2025 , 06:44 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: The company announced its foray into Pune’s residential area with Birla Punya, a luxury housing project located in Sangamwadi. The project spans across 5.76 acres. It includes a saleable area of 1.6 million sq. ft. and shall feature about 1,000 flats in four high-rise towers. The company shall execute the development in phases, with Phase 1 consisting of two towers and 500 units.

Shilpa Medicare: The drug business stated that its wholly-owned subsidiary Shilpa Biologics has entered into a strategic co-development and commercialisation agreement with Switzerland-based mAbTree Biologics AG. As per the agreement, SBPL will aid the mAbTree’s checkpoint inhibitor development. 

Swiggy: Food delivery and Quick commerce behemoth stated in its filing with the bourses that its quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has widened its reach to 100 cities across India. This expansion is fueled by surging demand in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

Coffee Day: The company announced that it has reached a settlement agreement for cleaning ₹205 Crore in outstanding dues owed to two debenture holders. The company shall make the repayment in three tranches. This also includes ₹55 Crore from the sale of 12.41% of pledged and invoked shares of Coffee Day Global Ltd to a third party. The draft settlement agreement was approved by the company’s Audit Committee and Board on March 17, 2025.

NBCC India: The state-owned construction business announced that it received a contract worth ₹44.62 Crore for project management consultancy services (PMC) from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI) in Wardha.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • top stocks today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

LIC Set to Enter Health Insurance Sector with Strategic Acquisition

LIC Set to Enter Health Insurance Sector with Strategic Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:50 AM
ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

ONGC Receives ₹22 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:36 AM
Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure ₹2,191 Crore Indore Metro Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:28 AM
Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:08 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Mar 2025|11:57 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.