Top Stocks for Today - 18th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Aditya Birla Real Estate: The company announced its foray into Pune’s residential area with Birla Punya, a luxury housing project located in Sangamwadi. The project spans across 5.76 acres. It includes a saleable area of 1.6 million sq. ft. and shall feature about 1,000 flats in four high-rise towers. The company shall execute the development in phases, with Phase 1 consisting of two towers and 500 units.

Shilpa Medicare: The drug business stated that its wholly-owned subsidiary Shilpa Biologics has entered into a strategic co-development and commercialisation agreement with Switzerland-based mAbTree Biologics AG. As per the agreement, SBPL will aid the mAbTree’s checkpoint inhibitor development.

Swiggy: Food delivery and Quick commerce behemoth stated in its filing with the bourses that its quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has widened its reach to 100 cities across India. This expansion is fueled by surging demand in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

Coffee Day: The company announced that it has reached a settlement agreement for cleaning ₹205 Crore in outstanding dues owed to two debenture holders. The company shall make the repayment in three tranches. This also includes ₹55 Crore from the sale of 12.41% of pledged and invoked shares of Coffee Day Global Ltd to a third party. The draft settlement agreement was approved by the company’s Audit Committee and Board on March 17, 2025.

NBCC India: The state-owned construction business announced that it received a contract worth ₹44.62 Crore for project management consultancy services (PMC) from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialisation (MGIRI) in Wardha.

