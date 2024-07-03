Summary

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm constituted under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 on February 1, 2008 under the name Coffeeday Holding Co. pursuant to a Deed of Partnership. Coffeeday Holding Co. was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company as Coffee Day Holdings Company Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 20, 2008. The name of the Company further changed to Coffee Day Resorts Private Limited on January 25, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Coffee Day Enterprises Private Limited on August 6, 2014. The Company thereafter was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Coffee Day Enterprises Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion to Public Limited was issued by the RoC on January 21, 2015.The Company owns and operates a resort and also renders consultancy services. The Company is also engaged in purchase and sale of coffee beans. It primarily operates cafe chain outlets under the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), The Lounge, and The Square brand names. It is also involved in the retail sale of coffee beans and powder for household consumption, restaurants, and eateries through Coffee Day Fresh & Ground outlets; and operation of kiosks under the Coffee Day Xpress brand, as well as vending machines under the Coffee Day Beverages brand. In addition, the company engages in coffee trading, as well a

