Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹27.47
Prev. Close₹26.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹571.55
Day's High₹27.47
Day's Low₹25.5
52 Week's High₹74.65
52 Week's Low₹22.62
Book Value₹88.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)568.27
P/E138.32
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
211.34
211.34
211.25
211.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,648.08
2,853.04
2,856.09
2,859.58
Net Worth
1,859.42
3,064.38
3,067.34
3,070.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.05
19.06
140.3
96.45
yoy growth (%)
-47.25
-86.4
45.45
91.73
Raw materials
0
0
-61.14
-39.31
As % of sales
0
0
43.58
40.75
Employee costs
-4.72
-8.91
-7.69
-6.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-71
-95.05
-61.49
-79.57
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.6
-0.44
-0.5
Tax paid
14.71
-41.22
0
0
Working capital
-97.2
1,042.65
13.08
194.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.25
-86.4
45.45
91.73
Op profit growth
-920.54
-99.7
51.64
465.42
EBIT growth
-161.8
-94.99
49.6
152.26
Net profit growth
-107.51
-2,323.93
-22.72
-47.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,013.25
923.85
581.58
853.42
2,552.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,013.25
923.85
581.58
853.42
2,552.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
104.66
112.38
76.3
127.81
3,211.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
759.1
|252.97
|50,075.65
|52.06
|0.16
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
190.08
|487.82
|22,949.22
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
800.55
|0
|12,474.11
|-0.21
|0.43
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
348.85
|0
|11,197.94
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.55
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
83.18
|0
|4,152.94
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
S V Ranganath
Whole Time Director & CEO
Malavika Hedge
Independent Non Exe. Director
K.R. Mohan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vasundhara Devi
Non Executive Director
Indupura Renuka Ravish
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sadananda Poojary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Coffee Day Enterprises Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm constituted under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 on February 1, 2008 under the name Coffeeday Holding Co. pursuant to a Deed of Partnership. Coffeeday Holding Co. was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company as Coffee Day Holdings Company Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 20, 2008. The name of the Company further changed to Coffee Day Resorts Private Limited on January 25, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Coffee Day Enterprises Private Limited on August 6, 2014. The Company thereafter was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Coffee Day Enterprises Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion to Public Limited was issued by the RoC on January 21, 2015.The Company owns and operates a resort and also renders consultancy services. The Company is also engaged in purchase and sale of coffee beans. It primarily operates cafe chain outlets under the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), The Lounge, and The Square brand names. It is also involved in the retail sale of coffee beans and powder for household consumption, restaurants, and eateries through Coffee Day Fresh & Ground outlets; and operation of kiosks under the Coffee Day Xpress brand, as well as vending machines under the Coffee Day Beverages brand. In addition, the company engages in coffee trading, as well a
Read More
The Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is ₹568.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is 138.32 and 0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is ₹22.62 and ₹74.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.74%, 3 Years at -15.22%, 1 Year at -58.66%, 6 Month at -52.51%, 3 Month at -29.04% and 1 Month at -0.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.