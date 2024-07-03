iifl-logo-icon 1
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Share Price

26.9
(2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:57 AM

  Open27.47
  Day's High27.47
  52 Wk High74.65
  Prev. Close26.17
  Day's Low25.5
  52 Wk Low 22.62
  Turnover (lac)571.55
  P/E138.32
  Face Value10
  Book Value88.21
  EPS0.19
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)568.27
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

27.47

Prev. Close

26.17

Turnover(Lac.)

571.55

Day's High

27.47

Day's Low

25.5

52 Week's High

74.65

52 Week's Low

22.62

Book Value

88.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

568.27

P/E

138.32

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.20%

Non-Promoter- 1.03%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 90.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

211.34

211.34

211.25

211.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,648.08

2,853.04

2,856.09

2,859.58

Net Worth

1,859.42

3,064.38

3,067.34

3,070.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.05

19.06

140.3

96.45

yoy growth (%)

-47.25

-86.4

45.45

91.73

Raw materials

0

0

-61.14

-39.31

As % of sales

0

0

43.58

40.75

Employee costs

-4.72

-8.91

-7.69

-6.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-71

-95.05

-61.49

-79.57

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.6

-0.44

-0.5

Tax paid

14.71

-41.22

0

0

Working capital

-97.2

1,042.65

13.08

194.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.25

-86.4

45.45

91.73

Op profit growth

-920.54

-99.7

51.64

465.42

EBIT growth

-161.8

-94.99

49.6

152.26

Net profit growth

-107.51

-2,323.93

-22.72

-47.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,013.25

923.85

581.58

853.42

2,552.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,013.25

923.85

581.58

853.42

2,552.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

104.66

112.38

76.3

127.81

3,211.63

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

759.1

252.9750,075.6552.060.161,466.8834.67

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

190.08

487.8222,949.221.020835.649.21

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

800.55

012,474.11-0.210.430.2732.08

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

348.85

011,197.94-15.460590.7538.55

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

RBA

83.18

04,152.94-16.580492.1236.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

S V Ranganath

Whole Time Director & CEO

Malavika Hedge

Independent Non Exe. Director

K.R. Mohan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vasundhara Devi

Non Executive Director

Indupura Renuka Ravish

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sadananda Poojary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm constituted under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 on February 1, 2008 under the name Coffeeday Holding Co. pursuant to a Deed of Partnership. Coffeeday Holding Co. was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company as Coffee Day Holdings Company Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 20, 2008. The name of the Company further changed to Coffee Day Resorts Private Limited on January 25, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Coffee Day Enterprises Private Limited on August 6, 2014. The Company thereafter was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Coffee Day Enterprises Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion to Public Limited was issued by the RoC on January 21, 2015.The Company owns and operates a resort and also renders consultancy services. The Company is also engaged in purchase and sale of coffee beans. It primarily operates cafe chain outlets under the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), The Lounge, and The Square brand names. It is also involved in the retail sale of coffee beans and powder for household consumption, restaurants, and eateries through Coffee Day Fresh & Ground outlets; and operation of kiosks under the Coffee Day Xpress brand, as well as vending machines under the Coffee Day Beverages brand. In addition, the company engages in coffee trading, as well a
Company FAQs

What is the Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is ₹568.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is 138.32 and 0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is ₹22.62 and ₹74.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd?

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.74%, 3 Years at -15.22%, 1 Year at -58.66%, 6 Month at -52.51%, 3 Month at -29.04% and 1 Month at -0.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.21 %
Institutions - 1.03 %
Public - 90.76 %

