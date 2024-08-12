Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
211.34
211.34
211.25
211.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,648.08
2,853.04
2,856.09
2,859.58
Net Worth
1,859.42
3,064.38
3,067.34
3,070.83
Minority Interest
Debt
423.67
455.13
487.03
547.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,283.09
3,519.51
3,554.37
3,617.85
Fixed Assets
5.08
5.46
5.72
6.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
659.86
1,865.12
1,865.12
1,866.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,610.3
1,648.45
1,683.38
1,745.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.25
0.13
3.69
3.62
Debtor Days
131.38
Other Current Assets
1,636.19
1,673.18
1,704.21
1,774.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.73
-1.47
-0.81
-0.73
Creditor Days
26.49
Other Current Liabilities
-25.41
-23.39
-23.71
-31.76
Cash
7.83
0.46
0.15
0.31
Total Assets
2,283.07
3,519.49
3,554.37
3,617.85
