iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

30.28
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

211.34

211.34

211.25

211.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,648.08

2,853.04

2,856.09

2,859.58

Net Worth

1,859.42

3,064.38

3,067.34

3,070.83

Minority Interest

Debt

423.67

455.13

487.03

547.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,283.09

3,519.51

3,554.37

3,617.85

Fixed Assets

5.08

5.46

5.72

6.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

659.86

1,865.12

1,865.12

1,866.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,610.3

1,648.45

1,683.38

1,745.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.25

0.13

3.69

3.62

Debtor Days

131.38

Other Current Assets

1,636.19

1,673.18

1,704.21

1,774.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.73

-1.47

-0.81

-0.73

Creditor Days

26.49

Other Current Liabilities

-25.41

-23.39

-23.71

-31.76

Cash

7.83

0.46

0.15

0.31

Total Assets

2,283.07

3,519.49

3,554.37

3,617.85

Coffee Day Enter : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.