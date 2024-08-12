iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.47
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Coffee Day Enter FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-71

-95.05

-61.49

-79.57

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.6

-0.44

-0.5

Tax paid

14.71

-41.22

0

0

Working capital

-97.2

1,042.65

13.08

194.62

Other operating items

Operating

-154.07

905.76

-48.85

114.53

Capital expenditure

0.03

2.65

0.12

0.34

Free cash flow

-154.03

908.41

-48.73

114.87

Equity raised

5,924.78

3,259.64

3,462.94

3,493.35

Investing

0

-265.35

0.98

130.05

Financing

34.17

-526.08

78.36

268.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,804.91

3,376.62

3,493.54

4,006.65

Coffee Day Enter : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.