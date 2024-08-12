Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-71
-95.05
-61.49
-79.57
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.6
-0.44
-0.5
Tax paid
14.71
-41.22
0
0
Working capital
-97.2
1,042.65
13.08
194.62
Other operating items
Operating
-154.07
905.76
-48.85
114.53
Capital expenditure
0.03
2.65
0.12
0.34
Free cash flow
-154.03
908.41
-48.73
114.87
Equity raised
5,924.78
3,259.64
3,462.94
3,493.35
Investing
0
-265.35
0.98
130.05
Financing
34.17
-526.08
78.36
268.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,804.91
3,376.62
3,493.54
4,006.65
