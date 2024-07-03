Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,013.25
923.85
581.58
853.42
2,552.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,013.25
923.85
581.58
853.42
2,552.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
104.66
112.38
76.3
127.81
3,211.63
Total Income
1,117.91
1,036.23
657.88
981.23
5,764.07
Total Expenditure
1,325.76
1,170.38
584.81
1,139.76
2,944.47
PBIDT
-207.85
-134.15
73.07
-158.53
2,819.6
Interest
29.64
87.03
53.46
260.68
519.09
PBDT
-237.49
-221.18
19.61
-419.21
2,300.51
Depreciation
131.46
161.19
147.52
400.49
430.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-61.52
4.8
2.82
-167.6
21.96
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-307.43
-387.17
-130.73
-652.1
1,848.51
Minority Interest After NP
15.07
-7.37
-10.12
-68.18
-35.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-322.5
-379.8
-120.61
-583.92
1,883.53
Extra-ordinary Items
-478.6
3.14
0
-135.94
1,919.99
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
156.1
-382.94
-120.61
-447.98
-36.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-15.27
-17.98
-5.71
-27.64
89.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
211.25
211.25
211.25
211.25
211.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-20.51
-14.52
12.56
-18.57
110.46
PBDTM(%)
-23.43
-23.94
3.37
-49.12
90.12
PATM(%)
-30.34
-41.9
-22.47
-76.41
72.42
