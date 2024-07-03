iifl-logo-icon 1
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Annually Results

30.28
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,013.25

923.85

581.58

853.42

2,552.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,013.25

923.85

581.58

853.42

2,552.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

104.66

112.38

76.3

127.81

3,211.63

Total Income

1,117.91

1,036.23

657.88

981.23

5,764.07

Total Expenditure

1,325.76

1,170.38

584.81

1,139.76

2,944.47

PBIDT

-207.85

-134.15

73.07

-158.53

2,819.6

Interest

29.64

87.03

53.46

260.68

519.09

PBDT

-237.49

-221.18

19.61

-419.21

2,300.51

Depreciation

131.46

161.19

147.52

400.49

430.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-61.52

4.8

2.82

-167.6

21.96

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-307.43

-387.17

-130.73

-652.1

1,848.51

Minority Interest After NP

15.07

-7.37

-10.12

-68.18

-35.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-322.5

-379.8

-120.61

-583.92

1,883.53

Extra-ordinary Items

-478.6

3.14

0

-135.94

1,919.99

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

156.1

-382.94

-120.61

-447.98

-36.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-15.27

-17.98

-5.71

-27.64

89.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

211.25

211.25

211.25

211.25

211.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-20.51

-14.52

12.56

-18.57

110.46

PBDTM(%)

-23.43

-23.94

3.37

-49.12

90.12

PATM(%)

-30.34

-41.9

-22.47

-76.41

72.42

