|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.05
19.06
140.3
96.45
yoy growth (%)
-47.25
-86.4
45.45
91.73
Raw materials
0
0
-61.14
-39.31
As % of sales
0
0
43.58
40.75
Employee costs
-4.72
-8.91
-7.69
-6.7
As % of sales
47
46.74
5.48
6.94
Other costs
-6.84
-9.97
-8.49
-8.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.09
52.28
6.05
9.24
Operating profit
-1.51
0.18
62.96
41.52
OPM
-15.09
0.97
44.87
43.04
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.6
-0.44
-0.5
Interest expense
-69.01
-98.27
-125.72
-122.51
Other income
0.11
3.63
1.71
1.91
Profit before tax
-71
-95.05
-61.49
-79.57
Taxes
14.71
-41.22
0
0
Tax rate
-20.72
43.36
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-56.28
-136.27
-61.49
-79.57
Exceptional items
-46.49
1,503.79
0
0
Net profit
-102.78
1,367.52
-61.49
-79.57
yoy growth (%)
-107.51
-2,323.93
-22.72
-47.21
NPM
-1,022
7,171.43
-43.82
-82.49
