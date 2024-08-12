iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.84
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.05

19.06

140.3

96.45

yoy growth (%)

-47.25

-86.4

45.45

91.73

Raw materials

0

0

-61.14

-39.31

As % of sales

0

0

43.58

40.75

Employee costs

-4.72

-8.91

-7.69

-6.7

As % of sales

47

46.74

5.48

6.94

Other costs

-6.84

-9.97

-8.49

-8.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.09

52.28

6.05

9.24

Operating profit

-1.51

0.18

62.96

41.52

OPM

-15.09

0.97

44.87

43.04

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.6

-0.44

-0.5

Interest expense

-69.01

-98.27

-125.72

-122.51

Other income

0.11

3.63

1.71

1.91

Profit before tax

-71

-95.05

-61.49

-79.57

Taxes

14.71

-41.22

0

0

Tax rate

-20.72

43.36

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-56.28

-136.27

-61.49

-79.57

Exceptional items

-46.49

1,503.79

0

0

Net profit

-102.78

1,367.52

-61.49

-79.57

yoy growth (%)

-107.51

-2,323.93

-22.72

-47.21

NPM

-1,022

7,171.43

-43.82

-82.49

Coffee Day Enter : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.