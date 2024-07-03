iifl-logo-icon 1
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

28.84
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

269.34

260.07

250.65

256.91

258.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

269.34

260.07

250.65

256.91

258.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.63

6.13

8.33

77.38

3.56

Total Income

294.97

266.2

258.98

334.29

261.96

Total Expenditure

245.26

222.72

577.69

212.18

336.5

PBIDT

49.71

43.48

-318.71

122.11

-74.54

Interest

22.34

20.86

-7.39

16.18

11.45

PBDT

27.37

22.62

-311.32

105.93

-85.99

Depreciation

30.97

34.5

41.79

28.18

30.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.71

1.4

-56.71

2.12

-6.91

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.31

-13.28

-296.4

75.63

-109.15

Minority Interest After NP

-1.02

-1.83

6.27

6.44

0.41

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.29

-11.45

-302.67

69.19

-109.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-359.38

0

-119.21

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.29

-11.45

56.71

69.19

9.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.16

-0.54

-14.33

3.28

-5.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

211.25

211.25

211.25

211.25

211.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.45

16.71

-127.15

47.53

-28.84

PBDTM(%)

10.16

8.69

-124.2

41.23

-33.27

PATM(%)

-1.6

-5.1

-118.25

29.43

-42.24

