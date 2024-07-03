Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
269.34
260.07
250.65
256.91
258.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
269.34
260.07
250.65
256.91
258.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.63
6.13
8.33
77.38
3.56
Total Income
294.97
266.2
258.98
334.29
261.96
Total Expenditure
245.26
222.72
577.69
212.18
336.5
PBIDT
49.71
43.48
-318.71
122.11
-74.54
Interest
22.34
20.86
-7.39
16.18
11.45
PBDT
27.37
22.62
-311.32
105.93
-85.99
Depreciation
30.97
34.5
41.79
28.18
30.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.71
1.4
-56.71
2.12
-6.91
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.31
-13.28
-296.4
75.63
-109.15
Minority Interest After NP
-1.02
-1.83
6.27
6.44
0.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.29
-11.45
-302.67
69.19
-109.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-359.38
0
-119.21
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.29
-11.45
56.71
69.19
9.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.16
-0.54
-14.33
3.28
-5.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
211.25
211.25
211.25
211.25
211.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.45
16.71
-127.15
47.53
-28.84
PBDTM(%)
10.16
8.69
-124.2
41.23
-33.27
PATM(%)
-1.6
-5.1
-118.25
29.43
-42.24
