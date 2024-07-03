iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

30.28
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

762.6

683.5

411.77

688.26

2,018.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

762.6

683.5

411.77

688.26

2,018.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

97.62

51.76

19.32

130.59

1,994.65

Total Income

860.22

735.26

431.09

818.85

4,013.54

Total Expenditure

749.35

982.42

408.84

782.23

1,932.13

PBIDT

110.87

-247.16

22.25

36.62

2,081.41

Interest

37.03

58.02

94.79

229.48

389.15

PBDT

73.84

-305.18

-72.54

-192.86

1,692.26

Depreciation

89.67

112.83

114.53

272.3

315.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-4.81

4.14

2.33

-85.15

82.78

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.02

-422.15

-189.4

-380.01

1,293.71

Minority Interest After NP

8.81

-9.06

-16.46

-58.38

-15.78

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-19.83

-413.09

-172.94

-321.63

1,309.49

Extra-ordinary Items

-119.21

3.15

0

15.21

1,859.17

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

99.38

-416.24

-172.94

-336.84

-549.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.94

-19.55

-8.19

-15.23

61.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

211.25

211.25

211.25

211.25

211.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.53

-36.16

5.4

5.32

103.09

PBDTM(%)

9.68

-44.64

-17.61

-28.02

83.82

PATM(%)

-1.44

-61.76

-45.99

-55.21

64.08

Coffee Day Enter: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.