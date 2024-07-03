Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
762.6
683.5
411.77
688.26
2,018.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
762.6
683.5
411.77
688.26
2,018.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
97.62
51.76
19.32
130.59
1,994.65
Total Income
860.22
735.26
431.09
818.85
4,013.54
Total Expenditure
749.35
982.42
408.84
782.23
1,932.13
PBIDT
110.87
-247.16
22.25
36.62
2,081.41
Interest
37.03
58.02
94.79
229.48
389.15
PBDT
73.84
-305.18
-72.54
-192.86
1,692.26
Depreciation
89.67
112.83
114.53
272.3
315.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-4.81
4.14
2.33
-85.15
82.78
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.02
-422.15
-189.4
-380.01
1,293.71
Minority Interest After NP
8.81
-9.06
-16.46
-58.38
-15.78
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-19.83
-413.09
-172.94
-321.63
1,309.49
Extra-ordinary Items
-119.21
3.15
0
15.21
1,859.17
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
99.38
-416.24
-172.94
-336.84
-549.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.94
-19.55
-8.19
-15.23
61.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
211.25
211.25
211.25
211.25
211.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.53
-36.16
5.4
5.32
103.09
PBDTM(%)
9.68
-44.64
-17.61
-28.02
83.82
PATM(%)
-1.44
-61.76
-45.99
-55.21
64.08
