Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

30.28
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:09:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

529.41

507.55

505.7

484.2

439.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

529.41

507.55

505.7

484.2

439.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.47

84.42

20.24

81.75

30.63

Total Income

560.88

591.97

525.94

565.95

470.28

Total Expenditure

467.69

788.58

537.18

783.02

387.36

PBIDT

93.19

-196.61

-11.24

-217.07

82.92

Interest

43.21

8.79

20.85

55.62

31.41

PBDT

49.98

-205.4

-32.09

-272.69

51.51

Depreciation

65.47

69.97

61.49

96.49

64.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.11

-54.58

-6.94

4.34

0.46

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-17.6

-220.79

-86.64

-373.52

-13.65

Minority Interest After NP

-2.86

12.7

2.37

-4.75

-2.62

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-14.74

-233.49

-89.01

-368.77

-11.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-359.39

-119.21

0

3.07

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-14.74

125.9

30.2

-368.77

-14.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.7

0

-4.21

0

-0.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

211.25

211.25

211.25

211.25

211.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.6

-38.73

-2.22

-44.83

18.86

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-3.32

-43.5

-17.13

-77.14

-3.1

