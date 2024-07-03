Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
529.41
507.55
505.7
484.2
439.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
529.41
507.55
505.7
484.2
439.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.47
84.42
20.24
81.75
30.63
Total Income
560.88
591.97
525.94
565.95
470.28
Total Expenditure
467.69
788.58
537.18
783.02
387.36
PBIDT
93.19
-196.61
-11.24
-217.07
82.92
Interest
43.21
8.79
20.85
55.62
31.41
PBDT
49.98
-205.4
-32.09
-272.69
51.51
Depreciation
65.47
69.97
61.49
96.49
64.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.11
-54.58
-6.94
4.34
0.46
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-17.6
-220.79
-86.64
-373.52
-13.65
Minority Interest After NP
-2.86
12.7
2.37
-4.75
-2.62
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-14.74
-233.49
-89.01
-368.77
-11.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-359.39
-119.21
0
3.07
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-14.74
125.9
30.2
-368.77
-14.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.7
0
-4.21
0
-0.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
211.25
211.25
211.25
211.25
211.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.6
-38.73
-2.22
-44.83
18.86
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-3.32
-43.5
-17.13
-77.14
-3.1
