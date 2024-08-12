Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.56
-40.14
12.57
21.42
Op profit growth
-66.65
-165.84
-7.27
13.83
EBIT growth
-43.63
-246.08
14.82
10.77
Net profit growth
-131
1,377.16
19.99
126.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-14.76
-14.8
13.45
16.34
EBIT margin
-46.72
-27.71
11.35
11.13
Net profit margin
-68.42
73.79
2.99
2.8
RoCE
-5.83
-7.61
5.15
5.38
RoNW
-3.64
13.78
1.29
1.14
RoA
-2.13
5.06
0.33
0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-30.87
87.5
6.97
7.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-46.59
68.8
-7.78
-7.29
Book value per share
175.91
203.71
119.71
112.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.26
41.47
43.23
P/CEPS
0.33
-37.11
-41.6
P/B
0.11
2.41
2.69
EV/EBIDTA
-12.26
14.11
14.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.41
1.79
-235.44
-105.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.15
61.32
44.95
42.81
Inventory days
19.48
13.42
8.89
10.99
Creditor days
-106.81
-34.47
-15.01
-15.96
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.52
1.36
-1.06
-1.2
Net debt / equity
0.46
0.67
1.91
1.42
Net debt / op. profit
-13.74
-7.7
8.44
5.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.16
-28.22
-23.35
-24.56
Employee costs
-23.35
-15.88
-12.9
-12.87
Other costs
-72.25
-70.69
-50.28
-46.22
