iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

28.76
(-5.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.56

-40.14

12.57

21.42

Op profit growth

-66.65

-165.84

-7.27

13.83

EBIT growth

-43.63

-246.08

14.82

10.77

Net profit growth

-131

1,377.16

19.99

126.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-14.76

-14.8

13.45

16.34

EBIT margin

-46.72

-27.71

11.35

11.13

Net profit margin

-68.42

73.79

2.99

2.8

RoCE

-5.83

-7.61

5.15

5.38

RoNW

-3.64

13.78

1.29

1.14

RoA

-2.13

5.06

0.33

0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-30.87

87.5

6.97

7.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-46.59

68.8

-7.78

-7.29

Book value per share

175.91

203.71

119.71

112.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.26

41.47

43.23

P/CEPS

0.33

-37.11

-41.6

P/B

0.11

2.41

2.69

EV/EBIDTA

-12.26

14.11

14.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.41

1.79

-235.44

-105.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

73.15

61.32

44.95

42.81

Inventory days

19.48

13.42

8.89

10.99

Creditor days

-106.81

-34.47

-15.01

-15.96

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.52

1.36

-1.06

-1.2

Net debt / equity

0.46

0.67

1.91

1.42

Net debt / op. profit

-13.74

-7.7

8.44

5.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-19.16

-28.22

-23.35

-24.56

Employee costs

-23.35

-15.88

-12.9

-12.87

Other costs

-72.25

-70.69

-50.28

-46.22

Coffee Day Enter : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.