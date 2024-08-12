|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting September 2024 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Regulation 33(3) & 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Outcome of the Board Meeting for Consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015: Intimation of Board Meeting for Consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting for Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.