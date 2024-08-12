Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting September 2024 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Regulation 33(3) & 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Outcome of the Board Meeting for Consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024