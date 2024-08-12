iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

28.76
(-5.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Coffee Day Enter CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting September 2024 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Regulation 33(3) & 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Outcome of the Board Meeting for Consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015: Intimation of Board Meeting for Consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting for Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Coffee Day Enter: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.