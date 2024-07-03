Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Summary

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm constituted under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 on February 1, 2008 under the name Coffeeday Holding Co. pursuant to a Deed of Partnership. Coffeeday Holding Co. was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company as Coffee Day Holdings Company Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 20, 2008. The name of the Company further changed to Coffee Day Resorts Private Limited on January 25, 2010. Subsequently, the Company name was changed to Coffee Day Enterprises Private Limited on August 6, 2014. The Company thereafter was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Coffee Day Enterprises Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion to Public Limited was issued by the RoC on January 21, 2015.The Company owns and operates a resort and also renders consultancy services. The Company is also engaged in purchase and sale of coffee beans. It primarily operates cafe chain outlets under the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), The Lounge, and The Square brand names. It is also involved in the retail sale of coffee beans and powder for household consumption, restaurants, and eateries through Coffee Day Fresh & Ground outlets; and operation of kiosks under the Coffee Day Xpress brand, as well as vending machines under the Coffee Day Beverages brand. In addition, the company engages in coffee trading, as well as procuring, processing, roasting, and retailing coffee products across various formats. It exports its coffee beans primarily to Europe, Japan, and the Middle East. etc. Coffee Day Global Limiteds flagship cafe chain brand Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owns 1722 cafes in 245 cities and 532 CCD Value Express kiosks. The coffee beans and powder are marketed through 403 Fresh and Ground Coffee retail stores. There are 47,747 vending machines that dispense coffee in corporate workplaces and hotels under the brand. The division serves more than 2 billion cups of coffee per annum. Internationally, CCDs are present in Vienna, Czech Republic, Malaysia Nepal and Egypt.While the coffee business is the main business of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, it also has presence in logistics, financial services, leasing commercial space and hospitality businesses. The company is present in the logistics sector through its subsidiary Sical Logistics Limited (SLL) in which we own a majority equity share of 52.83%.Way2Wealth Securities Private Limited, one of the group companies, is present in the financial services sector. Coffee Day Enterprises Limited holds an 85.53% equity stake in Way2Wealth Securities Private Limited. Way2Wealth Securities Private Limited is a retail-focused investment advisory company. It provides wealth management, broking, portfolio management and investment advisory services. Coffee Day Enterprises wholly-owned subsidiary, Tanglin Developments Limited was set up for the development of technology parks and Special Economic Zones, offering bespoke facilities for information technology and IT-enabled services. The Company is developing and operating a Special Economic Zone/technology park in Global Village situated in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Tech Bay situated in Mangaluru, Karnataka.Coffee Day Enterprises owns and operates luxury boutique resorts, one directly through our Company, and two through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coffee Day Hotels & Resorts Private Limited (CDHRPL), under the brand The Serai . These resorts are located at Chikmagalur, Bandipur and Kabini, all in Karnataka. The Company also with management control holds a minority interest in a luxury resort in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.As on 31st March 2018, Coffee Day Enterprises Limited had 45 subsidiaries (including indirect subsidiaries), 3 Associate Companies and 3 Joint Ventures.In October 2015, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 35,060,975 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 1150 Crore.During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, some of the noteworthy highlights of the companys Coffee and Cafe Chain Division were opening up the Home Delivery segment, launching a new mobile app to build loyalty and engagement, introducing new food and beverages, reaching and energising the Tier 3 markets of India and entering into a JV with WMF - the worlds leading coffee machine manufacturer.In 2015-16, the Company launched first outlet as the Cofee Day Cyber Cafe. The Companys subsidiary, Coffee Day Overseas Private Limited (CDOPL) got merged with itself and became effective from 1 August, 2016.