INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To,

Members of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the accompanying standalone financial statements of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the ‘standalone financial statements).

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements. Because of the significance of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

1. We have not been provided with sufficient evidence with respect to recoverability of dues from group companies amounting to INR 1,619 Crores (refer Note 7B of the standalone financial statements). We are therefore unable to comment on the recoverability of the stated balance from group companies and the impact on the standalone financial statements.

2. Attention is drawn to Note 14 of the standalone financial statements, wherein instances of non-compliance with certain debt covenants including interest & principal repayment defaults have been described. We also draw attention to the fact that the Company has not obtained the balance confirmations on loans from lenders. In the absence of adequate and sufficient audit evidence to establish the amounts payable to the lenders, we are unable to provide our opinion on the correctness of these amounts reflected in the standalone financial statements and also on their consequential impact including potential tax liabilities. We have been informed that during the year certain lenders have exercised their right to recall the loan and some lenders have initiated legal action to recover dues. However, in the absence of the adequate evidence, we are unable to comment on the consequential adjustments that might impact this Statement on account of noncompliance with debt covenants.

Further, in view of the loan recall notices, legal disputes and pending one-time settlement with the lenders of the Company, the Management has not recognised interest on the loans outstanding as of March 31, 2024 aggregated to INR 54.32 Crores as detailed in Note 14 of the Standalone Financial statements. As the loan recall letters provided by the lenders requires payment of interest and penal interest, non-provision of such interest is not in line with the accrual concept of accounting.

3. The Standalone Financial Statements has been prepared by the Management and Board of Directors using the going concern assumption (Refer Note 38 of the standalone financial statements). The matters detailed in the above paragraphs may have a consequential implication on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. We are therefore unable to comment on whether the going concern basis for preparation of the standalone financial statements is appropriate.

Emphasis of Matter

1. Attention is drawn to Note 40 of this statement wherein a final adjudication order dated 24.01.2023 has been served on the company under section 11 (11(4), 11(4A), 11B and 11B ( of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 read with Rule 5 of SEBI (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and Imposing Penalties) Rules, 1995 by SEBI imposed with a total monetary penalty of Rs.26,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Six Crore) under Section 15HA and Section 15HB of the SEBI Act, 1992 respectively on account of violations of provisions of Section 12A(a), (b) & (c) of the SEBI Act, 1992 read with Regulations 3(b), (c) & (d) and 4(1) of the PFUTP Regulations as stated in Para 59 and 60 of its order relating to the advances to MACEL by the subsidiaries of the Company and in respect of which no provision for the liability has been considered in the accounts.

The order further directed the company to appoint a law firm, of standing and repute, within 60 days of the order to take all necessary steps for recovery of entire dues from MACEL and its related entities, along with due interest, that are outstanding to the subsidiaries. SEBI further directed the company to file a quarterly report with NSE/CDEL Board, detailing the progress in the recovery process. The tenure of the law firm appointed in terms of sub-para (b) above shall be until the lapse of three months from the date of conclusion of three annual general meetings of CDEL, held after passing of this order or till the dues are recovered, whichever is earlier.

The company appealed against the above order dated 24th January 2023 to the Honble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) which granted stay only on the imposition of penalty.

2. We draw attention to Note 28 of the Standalone Financial Statements, detailing facts relating to the sale of shares held by the company in Coffee Day Global Limited given as security to RBL Bank limited for loan availed by M/s. Sical Logistics limited, an erstwhile subsidiary of the company. During the year, RBL bank limited has sold the above security given by the company and adjusted the proceeds against the dues of M/s Sical Logistics Limited and company has recognized a loss of Rs.24.00 crores from the above sale transaction as an exceptional item in the statement of profit and loss.

3. We draw attention to Note 10 of the Standalone Financial Statements, detailing facts relating to the sale of Way2Wealth Securities Private Limited and its certain subsidiaries. Based on the sale agreement, Rs. 4.63 Crore is receivable by the company in form of preceding years tax refunds and SEBI deposits from the purchaser (Shriram Ownership Trust) in form of reimbursement, subject to realisation. Further a sum of Rs. 0.77 Crore has been withheld by the purchaser per the agreement.

4. We draw attention to Note 6 of the Standalone Financial Statements wherein the Management of the Company has determined the fair value of its investments in subsidiaries, and has recognized impairment on two of its subsidiaries to the extent of 1,182 crores.

5. It is observed that there has been a change in the percentage of shares held by the Company in two of its subsidiaries as of March 31, 2024, vis-a-vis March 31, 2019, due to the invocation of shares by the lenders of the subsidiaries. However, while considering the amount invested in the subsidiaries, the Management of the Company has considered the erstwhile shareholding pattern prior to dilution as the Management believes that the change in shareholding is temporary in nature and the shares pledged will be redeemed back by the Company (refer to Note 6 of the standalone financial statements).

However, these shares have been transferred to such lenders before March 31, 2024. We have been informed that the lenders have not sold any of the shares invoked and consequently have not made any adjustments to the loan outstanding. Accordingly, the Management believes that it is not possible to attribute any sale value to the invoked shares. Consequently, the impact of the said transfer on the book value of invoked shares on the standalone financial statements cannot be ascertained.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to conduct an audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with Standards on Auditing and to issue an auditors report. However, because of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these standalone financial statements.

We are independent in accordance with the ethical requirements in accordance with the Code of ethics and provisions of the Act, that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the code of ethics and the requirements under the Act.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements, except as stated in Basis for disclaimer opinion section.

b. Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis of disclaimer opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. Except for the effects of the matter described in Basis for disclaimer opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the current year in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 27 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year Hence we have no comments on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which have a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Venkatesh & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 004636S

Sd/-

CA Desikan G Partner

Membership Number: 219101

ICAI UDIN: 24219101BKAPMH5323

Place: Bangalore

Date: May 24, 2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

As referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (‘the Company) on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i) a. A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B) In respect of Intangible Assets, there were no intangible Assets hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified every year. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the programme, physical verification of fixed assets was carried out during the year and no material discrepancies were noted.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company does not have any immovable properties except for a parcel of land held on long term lease. We have verified the lease agreement in the name of the Company for the land taken on lease duly registered with the appropriate authority.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the inventories of consumables have been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies identified on physical verification of inventories between physical stocks and book records were not material. However, as at the year-end, there is no material value of physical inventory.

B) The Company has not availed any working capital limits at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted a loan to its subsidiary during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to four subsidiaries -

Particulars Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year * --> Subsidiaries 6.56 crores Nil --> Others Nil Nil Balance outstanding as on 31/03/2024 --> Subsidiaries Rs.1,619.10 crores Nil --> Others Nil Nil

* Net amount of granted less recoveries if any have been considered

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are prejudicial to the interests of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the principal are repayable on demand, and no interest is charged on these loans.

(d) According to the information provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not sought repayment of the loans till the date of Balance Sheet, hence there is no amount overdue for a period of more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand and without specifying terms or period of repayment -

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of Loans: - Repayable on demand (A) Nil Nil Nil Aggregate amount of o/s Loans: - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Rs.1,619.10 crores Nil Rs.1,619.10 crores TOTAL (A+B) Rs.1,619.10 crores Nil Rs.1,619.10 crores Percentage of Loans/advance in nature of loans to the total loans 100% Nil 100%

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied to the extent applicable with the provisions specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income tax dues, Goods and Service tax and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service tax and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except those referred to in note 27 to the financial statements and the amounts described in point (a) above. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Employees State Insurance, Duty of Customs and Cess during the year. The Company has the below outstanding disputes as of March 31, 2024:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has defaulted in repayment of following loans as specified below:

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date Whether Principal or Interest No. of days delays or unpaid Remarks, if any Loans Rare ARC 47.88 Crores Both More than 3 years Aditya Birla had recalled the loan and later amount was transferred to ARC Loans Axis Bank 110.47 Crores Both More than 3 years Nil Debentures SSG 200 Crores Both More than 3 years Loans KEM Finance 25 crores Both More than 3 years

Note : Above amounts do not include the respective interest due as per the lenders on these loan amounts ,refer to Note 14 of the standalone financial statements for the interest due as worked out by the Company. The interest due has not been mentioned since we have not been provided with the confirmations.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised during the year on short-term basis by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and hence clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 during the year and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred in the Previous Year however the Company has incurred Cash loss of Rs.25.04 Crores for the preceding previous year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions we report that. We were not provided with sufficient appropriate audit evidence which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Venkatesh & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 004636S

Sd/-

CA Desikan G

Partner

Membership Number: 219101

ICAI UDIN: 24219101BKAPMH5323

Place: Bangalore

Date: May 24, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Disclaimer of Opinion

Due to the possible effects of the matters described in the "Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion" paragraph above, we are unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence to provide a basis for our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements as at March 31, 2024.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

Due to the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph in our main audit report, we are unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence to provide a basis for our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements as at March 31, 2024 and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Venkatesh & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 004636S

Sd/-

CA Desikan G

Partner

Membership Number: 219101

ICAI UDIN: 24219101BKAPMH5323

Place: Bangalore

Date: May 24, 2024.