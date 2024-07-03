iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shilpa Medicare Ltd Share Price

824.3
(-1.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:42 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open839.45
  • Day's High839.45
  • 52 Wk High959.5
  • Prev. Close839.45
  • Day's Low821.45
  • 52 Wk Low 313.15
  • Turnover (lac)766.08
  • P/E174.76
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value276.26
  • EPS4.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,060.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shilpa Medicare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

839.45

Prev. Close

839.45

Turnover(Lac.)

766.08

Day's High

839.45

Day's Low

821.45

52 Week's High

959.5

52 Week's Low

313.15

Book Value

276.26

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,060.9

P/E

174.76

EPS

4.82

Divi. Yield

0

Shilpa Medicare Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shilpa Medicare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shilpa Medicare Secures EU GMP Certification for Hyderabad Facility

Shilpa Medicare Secures EU GMP Certification for Hyderabad Facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|01:30 PM

The certification followed a successful inspection by the European Medicines Agency, Austria, held from September 24 to September 26 at the Nacharam, Hyderabad facility.

Read More
Shilpa Medicare’s JV Oncosol Gets FDA Nod for IMKELDI

Shilpa Medicare’s JV Oncosol Gets FDA Nod for IMKELDI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|12:41 AM

This FDA approval is a milestone in cancer therapy as it presents a more convenient and precise alternative to the traditional tablet forms.

Read More
Shilpa Medicare Secures Phase III Trial Nod for Recombinant Albumin

Shilpa Medicare Secures Phase III Trial Nod for Recombinant Albumin

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|07:49 PM

  Shilpa Medicare is the first Indian company to gain approval for Phase III trials of Recombinant Human Albumin.

Read More
Shilpa Medicare Subsidiary Bags European Certification for Nifedipine

Shilpa Medicare Subsidiary Bags European Certification for Nifedipine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|05:28 PM

The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) gave Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, the company's subsidiary, the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Nifedipine.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shilpa Medicare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.32%

Non-Promoter- 17.76%

Institutions: 17.76%

Non-Institutions: 37.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shilpa Medicare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.68

8.68

8.68

8.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,134.04

2,108.9

2,056.99

1,629.68

Net Worth

2,142.72

2,117.58

2,065.67

1,637.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

830.31

805.97

741.29

733.67

yoy growth (%)

3.02

8.72

1.03

8.56

Raw materials

-256.59

-265.56

-351.75

-368.79

As % of sales

30.9

32.95

47.45

50.26

Employee costs

-175.62

-149.27

-113.08

-91.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

202.59

216.88

167.48

173.07

Depreciation

-40.84

-34.95

-32.77

-26.65

Tax paid

-71.14

-44.14

-34.24

-41.08

Working capital

-128.78

363.22

45.82

201.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.02

8.72

1.03

8.56

Op profit growth

-7.3

36.76

-1.95

11.06

EBIT growth

-0.52

30.42

-3.56

13.91

Net profit growth

-4.81

45.39

4.54

12.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,151.6

1,050.11

1,145.52

901.13

907.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,151.6

1,050.11

1,145.52

901.13

907.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.3

17.4

23.04

90.98

16.94

View Annually Results

Shilpa Medicare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Omprakash Inani

Managing Director

Vishnukant Bhutada

Whole-time Director

Sharath Reddy Kalakota

Independent Director

Arvind Vasudeva

Independent Director

Hetal Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Tiwary

Independent Director

Kamal K Sharma

Independent Director

Anita Bandyopadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Summary

Shilpa Medicare Limited (Formerly known as Shilpa Antibiotics Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 20, 1987. The Company changed the status to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shilpa Antibiotics Limited in November, 1993 and later on, was changed to Shilpa Medicare Limited on February 17, 2003. The Company has been promoted by Vishnukant C. Bhutada and his Associates and is engaged in manufacturing of API, Formulation and Development service. The Company started its operations as API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka. It then started commercial production in November, 1989. The Company is one of the leading API and formulations manufacturers with strong capabilities in the therapeutic area of oncology. It supplies more than 30 oncology APIs including key products such as Capecitabine, Gemcitabine Hydrochloride, Axitinib, Erlotinib Hydrochloride and Irinotecan Hydrochloride for various regulated markets including USA, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and other emerging markets. While SMLs underlying expertise is in the field of oncology, it also derives revenue from sale of non-oncology APIs. With key products being Ambroxol (Mucolytic Agent) in Europe and Tranexmic Acid and Ursodeoxycholic Acid in India.SML deals in high-quality Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Bulk drug, Intermediates, Formulations and Development service, New Drug Delivery Systems, Peptides / Biotec
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shilpa Medicare Ltd share price today?

The Shilpa Medicare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹824.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shilpa Medicare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shilpa Medicare Ltd is ₹8060.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shilpa Medicare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shilpa Medicare Ltd is 174.76 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shilpa Medicare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shilpa Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shilpa Medicare Ltd is ₹313.15 and ₹959.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shilpa Medicare Ltd?

Shilpa Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.78%, 3 Years at 12.25%, 1 Year at 150.51%, 6 Month at 43.58%, 3 Month at 4.19% and 1 Month at -5.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shilpa Medicare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shilpa Medicare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.33 %
Institutions - 17.77 %
Public - 37.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.