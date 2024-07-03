Summary

Shilpa Medicare Limited (Formerly known as Shilpa Antibiotics Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 20, 1987. The Company changed the status to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shilpa Antibiotics Limited in November, 1993 and later on, was changed to Shilpa Medicare Limited on February 17, 2003. The Company has been promoted by Vishnukant C. Bhutada and his Associates and is engaged in manufacturing of API, Formulation and Development service. The Company started its operations as API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka. It then started commercial production in November, 1989. The Company is one of the leading API and formulations manufacturers with strong capabilities in the therapeutic area of oncology. It supplies more than 30 oncology APIs including key products such as Capecitabine, Gemcitabine Hydrochloride, Axitinib, Erlotinib Hydrochloride and Irinotecan Hydrochloride for various regulated markets including USA, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and other emerging markets. While SMLs underlying expertise is in the field of oncology, it also derives revenue from sale of non-oncology APIs. With key products being Ambroxol (Mucolytic Agent) in Europe and Tranexmic Acid and Ursodeoxycholic Acid in India.SML deals in high-quality Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Bulk drug, Intermediates, Formulations and Development service, New Drug Delivery Systems, Peptides / Biotec

