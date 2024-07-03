SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹839.45
Prev. Close₹839.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹766.08
Day's High₹839.45
Day's Low₹821.45
52 Week's High₹959.5
52 Week's Low₹313.15
Book Value₹276.26
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,060.9
P/E174.76
EPS4.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.68
8.68
8.68
8.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,134.04
2,108.9
2,056.99
1,629.68
Net Worth
2,142.72
2,117.58
2,065.67
1,637.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
830.31
805.97
741.29
733.67
yoy growth (%)
3.02
8.72
1.03
8.56
Raw materials
-256.59
-265.56
-351.75
-368.79
As % of sales
30.9
32.95
47.45
50.26
Employee costs
-175.62
-149.27
-113.08
-91.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
202.59
216.88
167.48
173.07
Depreciation
-40.84
-34.95
-32.77
-26.65
Tax paid
-71.14
-44.14
-34.24
-41.08
Working capital
-128.78
363.22
45.82
201.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.02
8.72
1.03
8.56
Op profit growth
-7.3
36.76
-1.95
11.06
EBIT growth
-0.52
30.42
-3.56
13.91
Net profit growth
-4.81
45.39
4.54
12.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,151.6
1,050.11
1,145.52
901.13
907.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,151.6
1,050.11
1,145.52
901.13
907.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.3
17.4
23.04
90.98
16.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Omprakash Inani
Managing Director
Vishnukant Bhutada
Whole-time Director
Sharath Reddy Kalakota
Independent Director
Arvind Vasudeva
Independent Director
Hetal Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Tiwary
Independent Director
Kamal K Sharma
Independent Director
Anita Bandyopadhyay
Summary
Shilpa Medicare Limited (Formerly known as Shilpa Antibiotics Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on November 20, 1987. The Company changed the status to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shilpa Antibiotics Limited in November, 1993 and later on, was changed to Shilpa Medicare Limited on February 17, 2003. The Company has been promoted by Vishnukant C. Bhutada and his Associates and is engaged in manufacturing of API, Formulation and Development service. The Company started its operations as API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka. It then started commercial production in November, 1989. The Company is one of the leading API and formulations manufacturers with strong capabilities in the therapeutic area of oncology. It supplies more than 30 oncology APIs including key products such as Capecitabine, Gemcitabine Hydrochloride, Axitinib, Erlotinib Hydrochloride and Irinotecan Hydrochloride for various regulated markets including USA, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, and other emerging markets. While SMLs underlying expertise is in the field of oncology, it also derives revenue from sale of non-oncology APIs. With key products being Ambroxol (Mucolytic Agent) in Europe and Tranexmic Acid and Ursodeoxycholic Acid in India.SML deals in high-quality Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Bulk drug, Intermediates, Formulations and Development service, New Drug Delivery Systems, Peptides / Biotec
Read More
The Shilpa Medicare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹824.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shilpa Medicare Ltd is ₹8060.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shilpa Medicare Ltd is 174.76 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shilpa Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shilpa Medicare Ltd is ₹313.15 and ₹959.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shilpa Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.78%, 3 Years at 12.25%, 1 Year at 150.51%, 6 Month at 43.58%, 3 Month at 4.19% and 1 Month at -5.76%.
