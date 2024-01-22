To the Members of Shilpa Medicare Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shilpa Medicare Limited ("the company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profits and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to note no 52 in respect of unfavourable foreign arbitration award dated 22.01.2024 to Celltrion Inc, of Rs.3,659.10 lakhs towards breach of contract along with legal cost and interest calculated upto the year end date, which the company is proposing to challenge at the execution stage based on the legal advice. Hence the management is of the view that no provision is required as of now in respect of this matter in the Financial Statements.

Our opinion in not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from sale of products and services Principal audit procedures Refer to Note 1.1 (L) of the summary of significant accounting policies to the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue is recognised when the entity has transferred the control for the promised goods or Services or on completion of performance obligation. The Company has a large number of customers operating in various geographies and sale contracts with customers have different terms relating to the recognition of revenue. Terms of sales arrangement, including the timing of transfer of control, Inco terms and identification of Performance obligations in case of service contracts require significant judgement in determining revenue. • We evaluated the Companys accounting policies related to revenue recognition and assessed its compliance in terms of Ind-AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers; We identified the recognition of revenue from sale of products and services as a key audit matter as revenue is a key performance indicator and there could be a risk that revenue is recognised in the incorrect period. • We performed a walkthrough, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to the revenue recognition process; • For revenue from sale of products, we selected samples (including year-end testing of cut-off transactions) and tested the underlying documents, including customer contracts, invoices and shipping documents to assess and analyze the timing of recognition of revenue and contractual terms; Performed trend analysis over revenue as compared to previous periods. • Assessing journal entries posted to revenue to identify unusual items not already covered by our audit testing. • For revenue from sale of services, we selected samples and tested underlying documents and read, analysed the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. • We assessed the disclosures in accordance with Ind AS 115"Revenue from contracts with customers" Assessment of carrying value of Investment and Loans to Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures Principal audit procedures The Company has investments of Rs. 24,643.05 Lakhs in equity and preference shares in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures as at March 31, 2024. Further the Company has granted loans having a carrying value of Rs. 94,689.37 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: The carrying value of investments in and loans to subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures will be recovered through future cash flows and there is inherent risk that these assets will be impaired if these cash flows do not meet the Companys expectations. • Obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design and tested operating effectiveness of controls around identification of indicators of impairment under Ind AS, and around valuation of the business to determine recoverable value of the said investment. Refer to note 1.1 (d) in the Standalone Financial Statements for details of accounting policies on impairment of assets and related disclosures. • Assessed the appropriateness of methodology and valuation model used by the management to estimate the recoverable value of investments. Valuation of investment in and loans to subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures is a key audit matter due to: • Assessed cash flow forecasts to ensure consistency with current operations of the Company and performed sensitivity analysis on key assumptions used in managements calculated recoverable value • The inherent complexity in auditing the forward-looking assumptions applied to recoverable value given the significant judgements involved. The key assumptions in the cash flow models include the forecast revenue, margins, terminal growth and discount rates. • Assessed the reasonableness of assumptions relating to • revenue growth rate, gross margins, discount rates etc. based on historical results, current developments and future plans of the business estimated by management using expertise of our valuation specialist on required parameters. • Performed sensitivity analysis of the key assumptions, including future revenue growth rates, future gross margins, and the discount rate applied in the recoverable value and considering the resulting impact on the impairment testing and whether selection of these key assumptions is appropriate. • Based on our procedures, we also considered the adequacy of disclosures in respect of investment in and loans to the said subsidiaries, associates and joint venture in the notes to the standalone financial statements. Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) Credit Entitlement - Deferred tax assets Principal audit procedures The Company pays minimum alternate tax (MAT) under section 115JB of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The MAT paid would be available as an offset over a period of 15 years. The MAT credit is recognized as a deferred tax asset to be available for offset when the Company pays taxes under the provision of Income Tax Act, 1961. The balance of MAT credit receivable as at March 31, 2024 is Rs.7,600.12 Lakhs (refer note 1.1(q) to the standalone financial statements). In respect of such deferred tax assets, we assessed recoverability from a tax perspective by performing the following procedures: The recognition and recoverability of deferred tax asset on account of MAT credit requires significant judgement regarding the Companys future profitability and taxable income which will result in utilization of the MAT credit within the time limits available under the applicable Income tax laws. • Evaluating the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the relevant internal controls over recognition and measurement of MAT credit assets. • Understanding why the MAT credit entitlement arose and • whether the MAT credit entitlement can be utilized. • Assessed the sensitivity analysis applied by the Company and evaluated if any change in the assumptions will lead to any material change in carrying amount. • assessing any restriction in use of the MAT credit entitlement and Further, we assessed the applicability of Ind AS 12 Income Taxes by assessing managements assessment of recoverability of MAT credit entitlement against forecast income streams, including reliability of future income projections. We validated the appropriateness of the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial

Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon, and the remaining sections of the Companys Annual Report, which are expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. When we read the other sections of the Annual Report (other than those mentioned above), if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process of each Company.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. During the year no dividend is declared or paid by the company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, and relying on the representations / explanations from the Company, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software except for the Payroll related data for which audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report:

(Referred to in Para 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than Properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which is not held in the name of the Company:

Description of the property Gross Carrying value (in lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not held in name Leasehold land located in Jadcherla, Telangana measuring 9 acres 349.26 Raichem Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. No Since 2012 The title deeds are in the name of the erstwhile Company that was amalgamated with the Company pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh dated August, 31, 2012.

d. The company did not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.

5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us during the course of the audit, the Company has filed original / revised quarterly returns / statements with banks or financial institutions which are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments by way of subscription to equity shares in 01 foreign subsidiary during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee, security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies other than subsidiary companies, limited liability partnership, and other parties during the year.

a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has provided loans and stood guarantee to subsidiaries as below:

(Rs in lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries 45,000.00 18,392.52 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries (Net) 57,629.92 96,835.39

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided loans and stood guarantee to a party other than subsidiaries.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments have been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, except for following subsidiaries, there are no other loans which have been granted and falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

Name of the entity Amount % to total loans granted during the year Due date Remarks Koanaa Healthcare Ltd, Austria. 4,514.93 24.55% December 31, 2023 Extended to March 31, 2029 through amendment Koanaa Healthcare Ltd, UK. 907.35 4.93% December 31, 2023 Extended to March 31, 2029 through amendment Shilpa Pharma Inc. 2,430.35 13.21% September 17,2023 Extended to March 31, 2029 through amendment

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and are of the opinion that prime facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to the records, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and all other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and there were no arrears of statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and all other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company not availed / taken any term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(b) of the order is not applicable.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

x. a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, para 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, Para 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not engaged in any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, para 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence Para 3(xvi) (c) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies

(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, para 3(xvi) (d) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under Para 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Shilpa Medicare Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Shilpa Medicare Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection offrauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material aspects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud and error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.