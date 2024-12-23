iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilpa Medicare Ltd Corporate Actions

779.1
(6.18%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:24 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shilpa Medicare: Related News

Shilpa Medicare Secures EU GMP Certification for Hyderabad Facility

Shilpa Medicare Secures EU GMP Certification for Hyderabad Facility

23 Dec 2024|01:30 PM

The certification followed a successful inspection by the European Medicines Agency, Austria, held from September 24 to September 26 at the Nacharam, Hyderabad facility.

Shilpa Medicare’s JV Oncosol Gets FDA Nod for IMKELDI

Shilpa Medicare’s JV Oncosol Gets FDA Nod for IMKELDI

28 Nov 2024|12:41 AM

This FDA approval is a milestone in cancer therapy as it presents a more convenient and precise alternative to the traditional tablet forms.

Shilpa Medicare Secures Phase III Trial Nod for Recombinant Albumin

Shilpa Medicare Secures Phase III Trial Nod for Recombinant Albumin

26 Nov 2024|07:49 PM

  Shilpa Medicare is the first Indian company to gain approval for Phase III trials of Recombinant Human Albumin.

Shilpa Medicare Subsidiary Bags European Certification for Nifedipine

Shilpa Medicare Subsidiary Bags European Certification for Nifedipine

19 Nov 2024|05:28 PM

The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) gave Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, the company's subsidiary, the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Nifedipine.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Shilpa Medicare submits new drug application with USFDA

Shilpa Medicare submits new drug application with USFDA

4 Sep 2024|08:59 PM

According to the firm, the NDA submission package is based on three clinical trials, many pre-clinical investigations.

