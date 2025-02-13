iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

13 Feb 2025 , 11:09 PM

Shilpa Medicare has received approval from the CDSCO for Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets (500 mg) in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO has also recommended the drug be granted approval to be marketed in India, meaning it can be launched commercially.

In India alone, about 19 crore people suffer from NAFLD, A quarter of the world’s population is at risk of NAFLD. If left untreated, it can develop into dangerous non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Shilpa Medicare said it has completed Phase 3 trials for SMLNUD07 – Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid (Nor UDCA) tablets in 165 NAFLD patients in India. The trials identified no serious adverse effects, and patients tolerated a daily dosage of 1500 mg for 24 weeks.

Key findings from the trial:

  • At 24 weeks, liver fibrosis had reversed in 83.3% of patients and stabilized in the others.
  • A total of 90% of patients achieved ALT normalization within 12 weeks, consistent with a significant improvement in liver function.

Vishnukant Bhutada, Managing Director of the company, said that the company plans to knock on the doors of the regulatory bodies in the EU and the USA for international expansion, after getting approval in India.

Related Tags

  • CDSCO
  • CDSCO Approval
  • NAFLD Drug
  • Shilpa Medicare
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.