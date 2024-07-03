iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilpa Medicare Ltd Quarterly Results

842.7
(3.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

343.8

292.51

291.69

286.76

312.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

343.8

292.51

291.69

286.76

312.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.99

9.44

8.62

1.94

1.81

Total Income

348.79

301.95

300.32

288.7

314.79

Total Expenditure

258.18

222.43

221.77

221.6

254.59

PBIDT

90.61

79.52

78.54

67.09

60.2

Interest

25.55

23.74

24.2

26.22

23.24

PBDT

65.05

55.79

54.34

40.87

36.96

Depreciation

28.28

27.11

26.63

26.71

27.79

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

24.96

15.91

11.26

12.85

12.94

Deferred Tax

-6.13

-1.29

-8.05

-3.39

-5.34

Reported Profit After Tax

17.94

14.06

24.5

4.7

1.57

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0

0

0.12

-0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

17.94

14.06

24.5

4.58

1.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

3.64

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

17.94

14.06

20.86

4.58

1.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.83

1.46

2.82

0.53

0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.78

9.78

8.68

8.68

8.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.35

27.18

26.92

23.39

19.23

PBDTM(%)

18.92

19.07

18.62

14.25

11.8

PATM(%)

5.21

4.8

8.39

1.63

0.5

Shilpa Medicare: Related NEWS

Shilpa Medicare Secures EU GMP Certification for Hyderabad Facility

Shilpa Medicare Secures EU GMP Certification for Hyderabad Facility

23 Dec 2024|01:30 PM

The certification followed a successful inspection by the European Medicines Agency, Austria, held from September 24 to September 26 at the Nacharam, Hyderabad facility.

Read More
Shilpa Medicare's JV Oncosol Gets FDA Nod for IMKELDI

Shilpa Medicare's JV Oncosol Gets FDA Nod for IMKELDI

28 Nov 2024|12:41 AM

This FDA approval is a milestone in cancer therapy as it presents a more convenient and precise alternative to the traditional tablet forms.

Read More
Shilpa Medicare Secures Phase III Trial Nod for Recombinant Albumin

Shilpa Medicare Secures Phase III Trial Nod for Recombinant Albumin

26 Nov 2024|07:49 PM

  Shilpa Medicare is the first Indian company to gain approval for Phase III trials of Recombinant Human Albumin.

Read More
Shilpa Medicare Subsidiary Bags European Certification for Nifedipine

Shilpa Medicare Subsidiary Bags European Certification for Nifedipine

19 Nov 2024|05:28 PM

The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) gave Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, the company's subsidiary, the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Nifedipine.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More
Shilpa Medicare submits new drug application with USFDA

Shilpa Medicare submits new drug application with USFDA

4 Sep 2024|08:59 PM

According to the firm, the NDA submission package is based on three clinical trials, many pre-clinical investigations.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shilpa Medicare Ltd

