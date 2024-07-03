Shilpa Medicare Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
636.31
578.45
573.15
526.05
524.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
636.31
578.45
573.15
526.05
524.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.43
10.56
3.74
4.91
12.49
Total Income
650.74
589.01
576.89
530.96
536.55
Total Expenditure
480.61
443.38
468.51
457.42
494.22
PBIDT
170.13
145.64
108.38
73.54
42.33
Interest
49.29
50.43
41.38
35.59
23.06
PBDT
120.84
95.21
67
37.95
19.27
Depreciation
55.39
53.33
54.54
49.77
45.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
40.87
23.51
21.78
17.33
16.8
Deferred Tax
-7.42
-10.84
-12.07
-14.42
-27.02
Reported Profit After Tax
32.01
29.2
2.75
-14.74
-16.24
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.12
-0.04
-0.02
1.58
Net Profit after Minority Interest
32
29.08
2.79
-14.72
-17.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
6.13
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32
22.95
2.79
-14.72
-17.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.3
3.35
0.32
0
-2.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.78
8.68
8.68
8.68
8.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.73
25.17
18.9
13.97
8.07
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.03
5.04
0.47
-2.8
-3.09
The certification followed a successful inspection by the European Medicines Agency, Austria, held from September 24 to September 26 at the Nacharam, Hyderabad facility.Read More
This FDA approval is a milestone in cancer therapy as it presents a more convenient and precise alternative to the traditional tablet forms.Read More
Shilpa Medicare is the first Indian company to gain approval for Phase III trials of Recombinant Human Albumin.Read More
The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) gave Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, the company's subsidiary, the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Nifedipine.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
According to the firm, the NDA submission package is based on three clinical trials, many pre-clinical investigations.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.