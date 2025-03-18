Shilpa Medicare Strikes Global Immuno-Oncology Deal with mAbTree

On 19 July, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, through its fully owned subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals Private Ltd. (SBPL), announced a co-development and co-commercialisation agreement with mAbTree Biologics AG, a Swiss-based company. The partnership will work on a new biological entity (NBE) in the immuno-oncology field to better treat cancer.

SBPL will collaborate with mAbTree on checkpoint inhibitor development, including first-in-human clinical trials, and long-term commercial supply from SBPL’s GMP-certified manufacturing facility. This deal also allows mAbTree to enter India and many other markets around the world through Shilpa’s extensive partnership network.

The program has the potential to develop a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets a new protein found on the immune-check point and enhances T-cell activation, thus generating robust immune responses against tumors.

The novel therapy is anticipated to function like PD-1/PD-L1 blockade with significant clinical efficacy results in immuno-oncology. The therapy can transform cold tumors (poor immune infiltration) into hot tumors (good immune infiltration), inhibit tumor metastasis, and enhance chemotherapy sensitivity of refractory tumors.

It may be useful in the treatment of a range of cancers, such as lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and hematologic malignancies. Madhav Bhutada – Director, Shilpa Biologicals said, “We are excited about the partnership with Petros, as it is in line with our mission of providing affordable and innovative oncology solutions.

Shilpa Biologicals will draw on its extensive R&D teams to provide integrated solutions encompassing cell line development through GMP drug manufacturing at its world-class bio-manufacturing facility in Dharwad, Karnataka.

Aligning with its commitment to advancing breakthrough therapies for cancer patients, SBPL will strengthen its novel biologics expertise through this partnership. A definitive agreement regarding the transaction will be executed in due course.