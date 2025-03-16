iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Clears USFDA Inspection at Raichur Unit-2

16 Mar 2025 , 11:29 PM

Shilpa Medicare Ltd filed that its 100% owned subsidiary – Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Ltd has successfully passed the inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its Unit-2 facility located in Raichur.

The inspection was conducted from March 10 to March 14, 2025, and concluded without any Form 483 observations. It’s the second consecutive no-finding inspection at Unit-2, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance.

No regulatory issues were raised by the USFDA at Unit-2 during the inspection, the company said in a regulatory filing. It also reiterated its adherence to high-quality standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A week earlier, an inspection was concluded by the USFDA at Unit-1 of Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Ltd at Raichur. For Unit-1, the inspection occurred from March 3 to March 7, 2025, with a single observational item issued under Form 483.

The company explained that the finding was procedural and did not signal any urgent compliance issues. Shilpa Medicare said it is closely working with the USFDA to resolve the observation in a timely, comprehensive manner.

The firm reiterated its compliance with regulations and said that it would take all necessary steps to address the observation as directed within the timeline provided. These successful back-to-back inspections highlight the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and manufacturing excellence. This step further aids Shilpa Medicare’s efforts to tap into the global market through adherence to stringent global pharmaceutical standards.

Related Tags

  • Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences
  • USFDA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Lupin Expands US Portfolio with USFDA Approval for Amifampridine

Lupin Expands US Portfolio with USFDA Approval for Amifampridine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:28 PM
Wipro Restructures Business Lines to Boost AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation

Wipro Restructures Business Lines to Boost AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:21 PM
JB Chemicals’ Gujarat API Facility Clears USFDA Inspection With Zero Observations

JB Chemicals’ Gujarat API Facility Clears USFDA Inspection With Zero Observations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|10:07 PM
Brigade Enterprises Unveils ₹2,700 Crore Residential Project ‘Brigade Eternia’ in Yelahanka

Brigade Enterprises Unveils ₹2,700 Crore Residential Project ‘Brigade Eternia’ in Yelahanka

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|09:58 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.