We are pleased to inform you that the 37 Annual General Meeting of Shilpa Medicare Limited is scheduled on Tuesday, the 17 day of September 2024 at 10:00 AM through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) to transact the business(es) as set forth in the notice of the meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, submitting the proceedings of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 37th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)