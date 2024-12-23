iifl-logo-icon 1
Shilpa Medicare Ltd Board Meeting

776.25
(-0.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Shilpa Medicare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2024 Considered and approved 1.The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. A copy of Un-Audited Financial Result along with the Limited Review report is enclosed as Annexure 1. 2.Inducted Dr. Anita Bandyopadhyay, Non-Executive Independent Director as a member of Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on 08 August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Shilpa Medicare Limited is scheduled on Thursday 23 May 2024 inter alia to transact the following business items: 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended 31 March 2024 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial Year ended 31 March 2024 With reference to the captioned subject we hereby wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., on 23 May 2024 which commenced at 11.50 am and concluded at 3.45 pm has inter alia considered and approved audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Read less.. The Board has decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 Un-Audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Shilpa Medicare: Related News

Shilpa Medicare Secures EU GMP Certification for Hyderabad Facility

Shilpa Medicare Secures EU GMP Certification for Hyderabad Facility
23 Dec 2024|01:30 PM

23 Dec 2024|01:30 PM

The certification followed a successful inspection by the European Medicines Agency, Austria, held from September 24 to September 26 at the Nacharam, Hyderabad facility.

Shilpa Medicare's JV Oncosol Gets FDA Nod for IMKELDI

Shilpa Medicare's JV Oncosol Gets FDA Nod for IMKELDI
28 Nov 2024|12:41 AM

28 Nov 2024|12:41 AM

This FDA approval is a milestone in cancer therapy as it presents a more convenient and precise alternative to the traditional tablet forms.

Shilpa Medicare Secures Phase III Trial Nod for Recombinant Albumin

Shilpa Medicare Secures Phase III Trial Nod for Recombinant Albumin
26 Nov 2024|07:49 PM

26 Nov 2024|07:49 PM

  Shilpa Medicare is the first Indian company to gain approval for Phase III trials of Recombinant Human Albumin.

Shilpa Medicare Subsidiary Bags European Certification for Nifedipine

Shilpa Medicare Subsidiary Bags European Certification for Nifedipine
19 Nov 2024|05:28 PM

19 Nov 2024|05:28 PM

The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) gave Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, the company's subsidiary, the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Nifedipine.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024
4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Shilpa Medicare submits new drug application with USFDA

Shilpa Medicare submits new drug application with USFDA
4 Sep 2024|08:59 PM

4 Sep 2024|08:59 PM

According to the firm, the NDA submission package is based on three clinical trials, many pre-clinical investigations.

QUICKLINKS FOR Shilpa Medicare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

