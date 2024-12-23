SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Shilpa Medicare Limited is scheduled on Thursday 23 May 2024 inter alia to transact the following business items: 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended 31 March 2024 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial Year ended 31 March 2024 With reference to the captioned subject we hereby wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., on 23 May 2024 which commenced at 11.50 am and concluded at 3.45 pm has inter alia considered and approved audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Read less.. The Board has decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)