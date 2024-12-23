|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2024 Considered and approved 1.The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. A copy of Un-Audited Financial Result along with the Limited Review report is enclosed as Annexure 1. 2.Inducted Dr. Anita Bandyopadhyay, Non-Executive Independent Director as a member of Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Revised outcome of the Board meeting held on 08 August 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Shilpa Medicare Limited is scheduled on Thursday 23 May 2024 inter alia to transact the following business items: 1. Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended 31 March 2024 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial Year ended 31 March 2024 With reference to the captioned subject we hereby wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., on 23 May 2024 which commenced at 11.50 am and concluded at 3.45 pm has inter alia considered and approved audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Read less.. The Board has decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SHILPA MEDICARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 Un-Audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
The certification followed a successful inspection by the European Medicines Agency, Austria, held from September 24 to September 26 at the Nacharam, Hyderabad facility.Read More
This FDA approval is a milestone in cancer therapy as it presents a more convenient and precise alternative to the traditional tablet forms.Read More
Shilpa Medicare is the first Indian company to gain approval for Phase III trials of Recombinant Human Albumin.Read More
The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) gave Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, the company's subsidiary, the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) for Nifedipine.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
According to the firm, the NDA submission package is based on three clinical trials, many pre-clinical investigations.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.