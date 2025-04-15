iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Swiggy Expands 10-Minute Delivery App Snacc to Noida and Gurugram

15 Apr 2025 , 02:25 PM

Swiggy has launched its 10-minute food delivery platform, Snacc, in Noida and Gurugram after it first debuted in Bengaluru in January 2025. Snacc is Swiggy’s independent food delivery app that offers freshly cooked meals, drinks, and healthy quick bites delivered within 10 minutes using Swiggy’s proprietary network of kitchens.

With the latest expansion, Snacc now functions in three of India’s key cities, aiming at urban customers who are seeking ultra-fast and convenient food delivery.

The app has a specially curated menu with Vietnamese Iced Kaapi, Mojito Cold Brew, Lemonade, Buttermilk, and Lassi, and healthy food including The Whole Truth protein shakes, salads, fruit bowls, and nutrition bars.

Satheesh Raman, Business Head, Snacc, stated that the user-friendly interface of the app and quick delivery guarantee would fulfill the demands of young corporate professionals living in urban areas such as Gurugram and Noida.

As per Swiggy, Snacc targets reducing the time spent in finding and ordering beloved items, targeting food and beverage combinations that are widely consumed. In Bengaluru, Snacc has found significant traction and is now live on most areas in the city, demonstrating its operational scalability and acceptance by consumers.

The decision comes at a time when rapid commerce players are in a dash to corner the 10-minute food delivery market, with increased consumer demand for instant satisfaction.

Swiggy previously launched ‘Bolt’, a 10-minute delivery option within its main food delivery app, wherein meals from restaurants nearby are delivered within less than 10 minutes. This feature is accessible across 425 cities, and it represented 9% of all food orders, according to the company’s recent quarterly earnings report.

Snacc competes head-on with Zepto Café and Zomato’s Blinkit Bistro, which are also expanding their presence in the ultra-fast delivery space. Zepto Café has allegedly hit 100,000 orders per day, nearing a $100 million annualized GMV, according to CEO Aadit Palicha. Zomato’s Blinkit launched Bistro as a pilot in Gurugram in January 2025, adding to competition in the quick food delivery space.

Related Tags

  • 10-Minute Delivery App
  • Food Delivery App
  • Gurugram
  • Noida
  • Snacc
  • Swiggy
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|12:03 PM
Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Jaythari Tablets

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Jaythari Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|10:54 AM
HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|10:38 AM
SEBI upholds Gensol Engineering’s stock split

SEBI upholds Gensol Engineering’s stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|09:04 AM
Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|09:04 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.