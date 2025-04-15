Swiggy Expands 10-Minute Delivery App Snacc to Noida and Gurugram

Swiggy has launched its 10-minute food delivery platform, Snacc, in Noida and Gurugram after it first debuted in Bengaluru in January 2025. Snacc is Swiggy’s independent food delivery app that offers freshly cooked meals, drinks, and healthy quick bites delivered within 10 minutes using Swiggy’s proprietary network of kitchens.

With the latest expansion, Snacc now functions in three of India’s key cities, aiming at urban customers who are seeking ultra-fast and convenient food delivery.

The app has a specially curated menu with Vietnamese Iced Kaapi, Mojito Cold Brew, Lemonade, Buttermilk, and Lassi, and healthy food including The Whole Truth protein shakes, salads, fruit bowls, and nutrition bars.

Satheesh Raman, Business Head, Snacc, stated that the user-friendly interface of the app and quick delivery guarantee would fulfill the demands of young corporate professionals living in urban areas such as Gurugram and Noida.

As per Swiggy, Snacc targets reducing the time spent in finding and ordering beloved items, targeting food and beverage combinations that are widely consumed. In Bengaluru, Snacc has found significant traction and is now live on most areas in the city, demonstrating its operational scalability and acceptance by consumers.

The decision comes at a time when rapid commerce players are in a dash to corner the 10-minute food delivery market, with increased consumer demand for instant satisfaction.

Swiggy previously launched ‘Bolt’, a 10-minute delivery option within its main food delivery app, wherein meals from restaurants nearby are delivered within less than 10 minutes. This feature is accessible across 425 cities, and it represented 9% of all food orders, according to the company’s recent quarterly earnings report.

Snacc competes head-on with Zepto Café and Zomato’s Blinkit Bistro, which are also expanding their presence in the ultra-fast delivery space. Zepto Café has allegedly hit 100,000 orders per day, nearing a $100 million annualized GMV, according to CEO Aadit Palicha. Zomato’s Blinkit launched Bistro as a pilot in Gurugram in January 2025, adding to competition in the quick food delivery space.