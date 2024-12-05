iifl-logo-icon 1
Swiggy Ltd Futures Share Price

461.8
(-6.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:09:58 PM

Here's the list of 's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the 's futures contract.

Swiggy Ltd: Related NEWS

Swiggy Shares Surge 9% on Reduced Losses

5 Dec 2024|12:18 PM

Swiggy has successfully launched the Bolt service, allowing consumers to receive food in as little as ten minutes.

Swiggy Bolt Expands 10-Minute Food Delivery to 400+ Cities Nationwide

2 Dec 2024|05:54 PM

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana lead in Bolt adoption, followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

Strong debut for Swiggy on stock market

13 Nov 2024|03:52 PM

Swiggy gave its workers a huge opportunity to build wealth by unlocking almost Rs 9,000 crore in ESOP value.

Swiggy IPO Fully Subscribed

8 Nov 2024|03:16 PM

There are serious concerns about profitability since investors are growing more leery of tech businesses that take a long time to report profitable results.

Swiggy IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

8 Nov 2024|12:38 PM

The company raised ₹5,085.02 Crore from institutional investors through an anchor book launched on November 5.

Swiggy IPO subscribed 34% on Day 2

7 Nov 2024|03:37 PM

Up until November 8, the public can subscribe for the company's shares at a price between Rs 371 and Rs 390.

Swiggy IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

7 Nov 2024|02:21 PM

The price band for Swiggy's IPO is set between ₹371 to ₹390 per equity share.

Swiggy IPO subscribed 9% so far

6 Nov 2024|02:32 PM

Next Wednesday, November 13, Swiggy shares will be listed on the exchanges, and on Monday, November 11, shares will be distributed.

Swiggy IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

6 Nov 2024|12:32 PM

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth ₹4,499 crore and an OFS of 17,50,87,963 equity shares, offering investors the opportunity to buy into the company.

Swiggy IPO sees strong investor demand

31 Oct 2024|01:46 PM

Swiggy submitted its red herring prospectus for its Rs 11,300 crore IPO to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday.

