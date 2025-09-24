Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Swiggy: The business has approved offloading its stake in bike-taxi operator Rapido via two separate deals with an aggregate value of ₹2,399 Crore. The company plans to pare shares worth ₹1,968 Crore to Dutch-based MIH Investments. On the other hand, in the second deal it will transfer Rapido shares worth ₹431 Crore to Setu AIF Trust.

HCLTech: The business said that it has renewed its long-term digital transformation pact with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines, and comprehensive transport solutions, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Bajaj Electricals: The company has approved a proposal for acquisition of Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights from Ireland’s Glen Electric. The company is part of the Glen Dimplex Group. The transaction is valued at ₹146 Crore.

Torrent Power: The business has acquired shares of Newzone India Private Limited (NZIPL) and Newzone Power Projects Private Limited (NZPPPL). The transaction took place at a consideration of ₹211 Crore. The company will acquire 11,95,110 shares of NZIPL, and 30,00,000 shares of NZPPPL.

Infosys: The IT giant announced that it is planning expansion of its strategic long-term collaboration with Sunrise, Switzerland’s second-largest player in the telecommunications market, to speed up its IT transformation.

