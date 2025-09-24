iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

24 Sep 2025 , 06:30 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Swiggy: The business has approved offloading its stake in bike-taxi operator Rapido via two separate deals with an aggregate value of ₹2,399 Crore. The company plans to pare shares worth ₹1,968 Crore to Dutch-based MIH Investments. On the other hand, in the second deal it will transfer Rapido shares worth ₹431 Crore to Setu AIF Trust.

HCLTech: The business said that it has renewed its long-term digital transformation pact with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines, and comprehensive transport solutions, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Bajaj Electricals: The company has approved a proposal for acquisition of Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights from Ireland’s Glen Electric. The company is part of the Glen Dimplex Group. The transaction is valued at ₹146 Crore.

Torrent Power: The business has acquired shares of Newzone India Private Limited (NZIPL) and Newzone Power Projects Private Limited (NZPPPL). The transaction took place at a consideration of ₹211 Crore. The company will acquire 11,95,110 shares of NZIPL, and 30,00,000 shares of NZPPPL.

Infosys: The IT giant announced that it is planning expansion of its strategic long-term collaboration with Sunrise, Switzerland’s second-largest player in the telecommunications market, to speed up its IT transformation. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Swiggy Transfers Instamart to Subsidiary via Slump Sale; Shareholder Nod Pending

Swiggy Transfers Instamart to Subsidiary via Slump Sale; Shareholder Nod Pending

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:59 AM
Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Relonchem Gets MHRA Approval for Moxonidine Tablets

Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Relonchem Gets MHRA Approval for Moxonidine Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:58 AM
IHCL Acquires ₹100.83 Crore Stake in Subsidiary ELEL Hotels via Rights Issue

IHCL Acquires ₹100.83 Crore Stake in Subsidiary ELEL Hotels via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:50 AM
Cochin Shipyard, Korea’s KSOE Sign MoU for ₹3,700 Crore Shipbuilding Expansion

Cochin Shipyard, Korea’s KSOE Sign MoU for ₹3,700 Crore Shipbuilding Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:49 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|06:30 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.