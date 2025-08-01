Swiggy Q1 Updates: Net Loss widens to ₹1,197 Crore; stock slips ~4%

Swiggy Limited posted lacklustre numbers in its results for the quarter ended June 2025. The business informed that its net loss for the quarter widened to ₹1,197 Crore. In the quarter ended June 2024, the business had a net loss of ₹611 Crore.

Following this development, the company’s counter slipped as much as 4% to an intraday low of ₹386.40.

Company’s quick commerce division “Instamart” registered higher losses than previous year and drove the overall loss in the company.

Swiggy informed that its loss of quick commerce division increased to ₹797 Crore on an EBIT basis in Q1FY26. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a loss of ₹379 Crore.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹4,961 Crore in Q1 of FY26. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a revenue of ₹3,222 Crore. This implied a growth of 54% on a year-on-year basis.

EBITDA for the quarter also resulted in a loss of ₹954 Crore. In the same quarter, the business posted an EBITDA loss of ₹544 Crore.

Swiggy’s food delivery business logged a revenue of ₹1,799 Crore during the quarter under consideration. This was higher than ₹1,515 Crore posted in the previous year’s same quarter.

At around 9.49 AM, Swiggy was trading 3.21% lower at ₹390.80, against the previous close of ₹403.75 on NSE.

