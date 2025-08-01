iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Swiggy Q1 Updates: Net Loss widens to ₹1,197 Crore; stock slips ~4%

1 Aug 2025 , 01:24 PM

Swiggy Limited posted lacklustre numbers in its results for the quarter ended June 2025. The business informed that its net loss for the quarter widened to ₹1,197 Crore. In the quarter ended June 2024, the business had a net loss of ₹611 Crore.

Following this development, the company’s counter slipped as much as 4% to an intraday low of ₹386.40.

Company’s quick commerce division “Instamart” registered higher losses than previous year and drove the overall loss in the company.

Swiggy informed that its loss of quick commerce division increased to ₹797 Crore on an EBIT basis  in Q1FY26. In the same quarter of previous year, the business logged a loss of ₹379 Crore.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹4,961 Crore in Q1 of FY26. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a revenue of ₹3,222 Crore. This implied a growth of 54% on a year-on-year basis.

EBITDA for the quarter also resulted in a loss of ₹954 Crore. In the same quarter, the business posted an EBITDA loss of ₹544 Crore.

Swiggy’s food delivery business logged a revenue of ₹1,799 Crore during the quarter under consideration. This was higher than ₹1,515 Crore posted in the previous year’s same quarter.

At around 9.49 AM, Swiggy was trading 3.21% lower at ₹390.80, against the previous close of ₹403.75 on NSE. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Swiggy Limited
  • Swiggy Limited FY26
  • Swiggy Limited News
  • Swiggy Limited Q1
  • Swiggy Limited Q1 Results
  • Swiggy Limited Results
  • Swiggy Limited Update
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Trump Calls for Price Cuts from Global Pharma Giants; Nifty Pharma Reacts

Trump Calls for Price Cuts from Global Pharma Giants; Nifty Pharma Reacts

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|03:04 PM
Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India’s First FDRE Project

Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India’s First FDRE Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:25 PM
HUL Cuts Prices of Key FMCG Products, But Skincare Gets Costlier

HUL Cuts Prices of Key FMCG Products, But Skincare Gets Costlier

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:25 PM
Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Aug 2025|02:24 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.