iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Swiggy to offload Rapido stake for ₹2,400 Crore

24 Sep 2025 , 02:15 PM

Swiggy approved the divestment of its stake in bike-taxi operator Rapido via two separate transactions. The aggregate value of these transactions is worth ₹2,399 Crore.

The company informed that it will sell shares worth ₹1,968 Crore to Dutch-based MIH Investments (Prosus Entity). In another deal, the company will transfer stake worth ₹431 Crore to Westbridge Capital LLC’s Setu AIF Trust, a SEBI-registered alternative investment fund.

As per the details disclosed by the company, this is a related-party transaction. Prosus Group and its associates are Swiggy’s largest shareholders with a 23.31% stake.

Swiggy stated in its filing with the exchanges that this move is part of company’s strategic decision to liquidate its investments and generate value for shareholders. Even though Swiggy remains focused on its core food delivery and grocery business.

Rapido is expanding rapidly within Indian cities in the bike-taxi and shared mobility space. This divestment by Swiggy is among the largest sell off in recent years.

As per the reports, Swiggy is offloading its 12% stake in Rapido at ₹2,400 Crore, implying a valuation of ₹20,330 Crore. 

In another development, the company also secured board approval to transfer quick-commerce operations under the Instamart brand to SwiggyInstamart Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary.

At around 2.03 PM, Swiggy was trading 1.93% lower at ₹440.55, against the previous close of ₹449.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹460.90, and ₹437.15, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Swiggy
  • Swiggy News
  • Swiggy Rapido
  • swiggy share price
  • Swiggy Share Price Today
  • Swiggy Stake
  • Swiggy Stake Sale
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited IPO

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|04:28 PM
Swiggy to offload Rapido stake for ₹2,400 Crore

Swiggy to offload Rapido stake for ₹2,400 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|02:15 PM
Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited IPO - Fast-Growing Solar EPC Player

Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited IPO - Fast-Growing Solar EPC Player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|01:13 PM
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited IPO Details

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited IPO Details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|12:09 PM
Torrent Power acquires Newzone firms for ₹211 Crore

Torrent Power acquires Newzone firms for ₹211 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|11:49 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.