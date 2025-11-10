Top Stocks for Today - 10th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Force Motors: The company announced that it posted a robust net profit growth at ₹350.60 Crore in the September 2025 quarter. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a net profit of ₹135 Crore. The business registered a growth of 7.20% in its revenue at ₹2,081 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter registered a 28.30% jump at ₹362.10 Crore in the quarter under review.

Bajaj Auto: The auto business posted a 23.60% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. It posted a revenue growth of 13.70% to ₹14,922 Crore. The automaker also logged a 15% growth in its EBITDA for the quarter at ₹3,051.70 Crore. Margins came in steady at 20.40%.

Ashoka Buildcon: The business announced that it has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a contract worth ₹539.35 Crore. This LoA is received from North Western Railway, Ajmer. The project entails upgradation of the Northern Railway electric traction system from 1×25 kV to 2×25 kV.

Torrent Pharma: The business posted a net profit growth of 30.40% on a year-on-year basis to ₹591 Crore. The company posted a 14.30% growth in its revenue at ₹3,302 Crore. EBITDA logged a 15.30% growth at ₹1,083 Crore.

Swiggy Limited: The company informed that it has approved raising up to ₹10,000 Crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for bolstering its balance sheet position.

