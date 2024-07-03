iifl-logo-icon 1
Force Motors Ltd Share Price

7,038.1
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,315
  • Day's High7,325
  • 52 Wk High10,277.85
  • Prev. Close7,331.6
  • Day's Low6,995.2
  • 52 Wk Low 4,250.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,463.05
  • P/E19.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,962.92
  • EPS373.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,273.58
  • Div. Yield0.27
Force Motors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

7,315

Prev. Close

7,331.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2,463.05

Day's High

7,325

Day's Low

6,995.2

52 Week's High

10,277.85

52 Week's Low

4,250.1

Book Value

1,962.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,273.58

P/E

19.62

EPS

373.19

Divi. Yield

0.27

Force Motors Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 28 Aug, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Force Motors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Force Motors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.62%

Non-Promoter- 8.80%

Institutions: 8.80%

Non-Institutions: 29.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Force Motors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.18

13.18

13.18

13.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,312.95

1,919.27

1,773.76

1,847.3

Net Worth

2,326.13

1,932.45

1,786.94

1,860.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,987.82

3,080.13

3,430.19

3,068.99

yoy growth (%)

-35.46

-10.2

11.76

1.46

Raw materials

-1,493.71

-2,222.79

-2,557.92

-2,202.35

As % of sales

75.14

72.16

74.57

71.76

Employee costs

-351.15

-406.58

-386.55

-350.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-164.27

88.89

200.23

234.05

Depreciation

-173.67

-194.52

-129.26

-113.08

Tax paid

52.41

8.36

-53.28

-55.08

Working capital

-81.61

-206.16

-242.11

168.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.46

-10.2

11.76

1.46

Op profit growth

-95.25

-2.37

2.72

-2.28

EBIT growth

-216.54

-43.57

-13.64

-5.5

Net profit growth

-292.23

-60.4

-18.32

0.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,992.13

5,028.98

3,240.42

1,988.19

3,080.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,992.13

5,028.98

3,240.42

1,988.19

3,080.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.1

270.35

51.88

24.89

42.77

Force Motors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Force Motors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Abhay Firodia

Managing Director

Prasan Firodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind R Mahajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

D B Shekatkar

Director (Operation)

Prashant V Inamdar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vallabh Bhanshali

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mukesh Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sonia Prashar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohan Sampat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Force Motors Ltd

Summary

Force Motors Limited was formerly incorporated with the name as Baja Tempo Limited on September 8, 1958. The Company name was changed from Baja Tempo Limited to Force Motors Limited effective from March 03, 2005. Promoted by N K Firodia, the Company initially started production of the HANSEAT 3-Wheelers in collaboration with Vidal & Sohn Tempo Werke Germany. Force Motors is a fully, vertically integrated automobile company, with expertise in design, development and manufacture of the full spectrum of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles. Its product profile includes Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Multi-Utility Vehicles (MUV), Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) and Agricultural Tractors. Force Motors Limited is a subsidiary of Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited, Promoter of the Company, which holds 57.38% stake in the Company.In the year 1959, the company started their manufacturing operation in a small plant at Goregaon, a suburb of Mumbai. In the year 1961, they acquired about 1502 acres of land in Akrudi near Pune. In May 1961, the company was converted in to public limited company. In the year 1964, they transferred their production facility to Pune. In November 1964, they commenced the manufacture of Tempo Viking 4-wheeled Truck & Vans.In the year 1969, the company subsequently upgraded the Viking vehicle with the diesel engine and thus they started manufacturing Matador. In the year 1975, they increased the manufacturing capacity
Company FAQs

What is the Force Motors Ltd share price today?

The Force Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7038.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Force Motors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Force Motors Ltd is ₹9273.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Force Motors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Force Motors Ltd is 19.62 and 3.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Force Motors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Force Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Force Motors Ltd is ₹4250.1 and ₹10277.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Force Motors Ltd?

Force Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.26%, 3 Years at 79.69%, 1 Year at 65.77%, 6 Month at -17.86%, 3 Month at -0.07% and 1 Month at 5.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Force Motors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Force Motors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.63 %
Institutions - 8.81 %
Public - 29.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Force Motors Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

