SectorAutomobile
Open₹7,315
Prev. Close₹7,331.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,463.05
Day's High₹7,325
Day's Low₹6,995.2
52 Week's High₹10,277.85
52 Week's Low₹4,250.1
Book Value₹1,962.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,273.58
P/E19.62
EPS373.19
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.18
13.18
13.18
13.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,312.95
1,919.27
1,773.76
1,847.3
Net Worth
2,326.13
1,932.45
1,786.94
1,860.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,987.82
3,080.13
3,430.19
3,068.99
yoy growth (%)
-35.46
-10.2
11.76
1.46
Raw materials
-1,493.71
-2,222.79
-2,557.92
-2,202.35
As % of sales
75.14
72.16
74.57
71.76
Employee costs
-351.15
-406.58
-386.55
-350.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-164.27
88.89
200.23
234.05
Depreciation
-173.67
-194.52
-129.26
-113.08
Tax paid
52.41
8.36
-53.28
-55.08
Working capital
-81.61
-206.16
-242.11
168.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.46
-10.2
11.76
1.46
Op profit growth
-95.25
-2.37
2.72
-2.28
EBIT growth
-216.54
-43.57
-13.64
-5.5
Net profit growth
-292.23
-60.4
-18.32
0.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,992.13
5,028.98
3,240.42
1,988.19
3,080.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,992.13
5,028.98
3,240.42
1,988.19
3,080.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.1
270.35
51.88
24.89
42.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Abhay Firodia
Managing Director
Prasan Firodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind R Mahajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
D B Shekatkar
Director (Operation)
Prashant V Inamdar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vallabh Bhanshali
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mukesh Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sonia Prashar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohan Sampat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Force Motors Ltd
Summary
Force Motors Limited was formerly incorporated with the name as Baja Tempo Limited on September 8, 1958. The Company name was changed from Baja Tempo Limited to Force Motors Limited effective from March 03, 2005. Promoted by N K Firodia, the Company initially started production of the HANSEAT 3-Wheelers in collaboration with Vidal & Sohn Tempo Werke Germany. Force Motors is a fully, vertically integrated automobile company, with expertise in design, development and manufacture of the full spectrum of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles. Its product profile includes Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Multi-Utility Vehicles (MUV), Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) and Agricultural Tractors. Force Motors Limited is a subsidiary of Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited, Promoter of the Company, which holds 57.38% stake in the Company.In the year 1959, the company started their manufacturing operation in a small plant at Goregaon, a suburb of Mumbai. In the year 1961, they acquired about 1502 acres of land in Akrudi near Pune. In May 1961, the company was converted in to public limited company. In the year 1964, they transferred their production facility to Pune. In November 1964, they commenced the manufacture of Tempo Viking 4-wheeled Truck & Vans.In the year 1969, the company subsequently upgraded the Viking vehicle with the diesel engine and thus they started manufacturing Matador. In the year 1975, they increased the manufacturing capacity
Read More
The Force Motors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7038.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Force Motors Ltd is ₹9273.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Force Motors Ltd is 19.62 and 3.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Force Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Force Motors Ltd is ₹4250.1 and ₹10277.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Force Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.26%, 3 Years at 79.69%, 1 Year at 65.77%, 6 Month at -17.86%, 3 Month at -0.07% and 1 Month at 5.69%.
