Summary

Force Motors Limited was formerly incorporated with the name as Baja Tempo Limited on September 8, 1958. The Company name was changed from Baja Tempo Limited to Force Motors Limited effective from March 03, 2005. Promoted by N K Firodia, the Company initially started production of the HANSEAT 3-Wheelers in collaboration with Vidal & Sohn Tempo Werke Germany. Force Motors is a fully, vertically integrated automobile company, with expertise in design, development and manufacture of the full spectrum of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles. Its product profile includes Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Multi-Utility Vehicles (MUV), Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) and Agricultural Tractors. Force Motors Limited is a subsidiary of Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited, Promoter of the Company, which holds 57.38% stake in the Company.In the year 1959, the company started their manufacturing operation in a small plant at Goregaon, a suburb of Mumbai. In the year 1961, they acquired about 1502 acres of land in Akrudi near Pune. In May 1961, the company was converted in to public limited company. In the year 1964, they transferred their production facility to Pune. In November 1964, they commenced the manufacture of Tempo Viking 4-wheeled Truck & Vans.In the year 1969, the company subsequently upgraded the Viking vehicle with the diesel engine and thus they started manufacturing Matador. In the year 1975, they increased the manufacturing capacity

