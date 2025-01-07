iifl-logo-icon 1
Force Motors Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,942.1
(1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:39:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,987.82

3,080.13

3,430.19

3,068.99

yoy growth (%)

-35.46

-10.2

11.76

1.46

Raw materials

-1,493.71

-2,222.79

-2,557.92

-2,202.35

As % of sales

75.14

72.16

74.57

71.76

Employee costs

-351.15

-406.58

-386.55

-350.08

As % of sales

17.66

13.2

11.26

11.4

Other costs

-130.23

-182.27

-210.69

-248.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.55

5.91

6.14

8.1

Operating profit

12.72

268.49

275.03

267.73

OPM

0.64

8.71

8.01

8.72

Depreciation

-173.67

-194.52

-129.26

-113.08

Interest expense

-28.22

-27.85

-6.67

-5.54

Other income

24.89

42.77

61.13

84.94

Profit before tax

-164.27

88.89

200.23

234.05

Taxes

52.41

8.36

-53.28

-55.08

Tax rate

-31.9

9.4

-26.6

-23.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-111.86

97.25

146.95

178.97

Exceptional items

0

-39.06

0

0.95

Net profit

-111.86

58.19

146.95

179.92

yoy growth (%)

-292.23

-60.4

-18.32

0.66

NPM

-5.62

1.88

4.28

5.86

