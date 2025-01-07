Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,987.82
3,080.13
3,430.19
3,068.99
yoy growth (%)
-35.46
-10.2
11.76
1.46
Raw materials
-1,493.71
-2,222.79
-2,557.92
-2,202.35
As % of sales
75.14
72.16
74.57
71.76
Employee costs
-351.15
-406.58
-386.55
-350.08
As % of sales
17.66
13.2
11.26
11.4
Other costs
-130.23
-182.27
-210.69
-248.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.55
5.91
6.14
8.1
Operating profit
12.72
268.49
275.03
267.73
OPM
0.64
8.71
8.01
8.72
Depreciation
-173.67
-194.52
-129.26
-113.08
Interest expense
-28.22
-27.85
-6.67
-5.54
Other income
24.89
42.77
61.13
84.94
Profit before tax
-164.27
88.89
200.23
234.05
Taxes
52.41
8.36
-53.28
-55.08
Tax rate
-31.9
9.4
-26.6
-23.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-111.86
97.25
146.95
178.97
Exceptional items
0
-39.06
0
0.95
Net profit
-111.86
58.19
146.95
179.92
yoy growth (%)
-292.23
-60.4
-18.32
0.66
NPM
-5.62
1.88
4.28
5.86
