Force Motors Secures Major Defence Contract for Gurkha 4x4 Supply

27 Mar 2025 , 10:53 PM

India-based Force Motors Limited has signed a contract for the delivery of Gurkha 4×4 light vehicles to the defence forces. The order was made by Directorate General of Capability Development (CD-13/14), General Staff Branch, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi.

Force Motors has been awarded as the L1 vendor under the contract after establishing competitive quoting and technical qualification. Delivery of the vehicles will be done in multiple phases over a maximum period of three years.

Force Motors has a tradition of working with the defence sector for decades, and this contracts cements the trust that Gurkha 4×4 vehicles are best suitable for the operational requirements of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The company has also been providing specialized military vehicles including the rugged Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle) which is able to traverse difficult terrain.

Built to withstand the toughest of environments, the Gurkha 4×4 is equipped with increased ground clearance, cutting-edge off-road features, and best-in-class water wading capability. Its durable construction, robust drivetrain and superb maneuverability ensure good performance across a range of environments, from deserts to mountainous areas.

With this order, Force Motors consolidated its foothold in the defence space by providing mission-ready and high-performance vehicles configured for defence applications.

