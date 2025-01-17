Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.45
-10.2
11.76
1.46
Op profit growth
-95.12
-2.36
2.71
-2.27
EBIT growth
-215.83
-43.48
-13.63
-5.48
Net profit growth
-346.42
-65.89
-18.3
0.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.65
8.72
8.02
8.73
EBIT margin
-6.82
3.8
6.04
7.81
Net profit margin
-6.21
1.62
4.28
5.86
RoCE
-5.13
5.19
10.47
13.42
RoNW
-1.62
0.66
2.12
2.85
RoA
-1.17
0.55
1.85
2.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-93.73
38.14
111.69
136.71
Dividend per share
5
10
10
10
Cash EPS
-225.63
-109.55
13.55
50.85
Book value per share
1,394.8
1,491.57
1,366.95
1,265.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
-12.47
19.28
24.46
32.82
P/CEPS
-5.18
-6.71
201.62
88.23
P/B
0.83
0.49
1.99
3.54
EV/EBIDTA
56.5
3.88
10.57
16.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.95
7.31
Tax payout
-31.91
9.25
-26.6
-23.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
27.05
24.32
18.99
15.78
Inventory days
101.82
60.93
48.66
58.57
Creditor days
-99.03
-76.85
-63.21
-61.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.8
-4.2
-31.07
-43.31
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.12
-0.02
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
46.21
0.89
-0.15
-0.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.12
-72.15
-74.56
-71.75
Employee costs
-17.66
-13.19
-11.26
-11.4
Other costs
-6.55
-5.91
-6.14
-8.1
