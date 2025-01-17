iifl-logo-icon 1
Force Motors Ltd Key Ratios

6,490.55
(-1.62%)
Jan 17, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.45

-10.2

11.76

1.46

Op profit growth

-95.12

-2.36

2.71

-2.27

EBIT growth

-215.83

-43.48

-13.63

-5.48

Net profit growth

-346.42

-65.89

-18.3

0.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.65

8.72

8.02

8.73

EBIT margin

-6.82

3.8

6.04

7.81

Net profit margin

-6.21

1.62

4.28

5.86

RoCE

-5.13

5.19

10.47

13.42

RoNW

-1.62

0.66

2.12

2.85

RoA

-1.17

0.55

1.85

2.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-93.73

38.14

111.69

136.71

Dividend per share

5

10

10

10

Cash EPS

-225.63

-109.55

13.55

50.85

Book value per share

1,394.8

1,491.57

1,366.95

1,265.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

-12.47

19.28

24.46

32.82

P/CEPS

-5.18

-6.71

201.62

88.23

P/B

0.83

0.49

1.99

3.54

EV/EBIDTA

56.5

3.88

10.57

16.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.95

7.31

Tax payout

-31.91

9.25

-26.6

-23.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

27.05

24.32

18.99

15.78

Inventory days

101.82

60.93

48.66

58.57

Creditor days

-99.03

-76.85

-63.21

-61.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.8

-4.2

-31.07

-43.31

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.12

-0.02

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

46.21

0.89

-0.15

-0.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.12

-72.15

-74.56

-71.75

Employee costs

-17.66

-13.19

-11.26

-11.4

Other costs

-6.55

-5.91

-6.14

-8.1

