iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Force Motors Q4 Profit Jumps 210% to ₹435 Crore, Revenue Up 17%

28 Apr 2025 , 10:17 AM

Force Motors reported a sharp 210% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company’s net profit stood at ₹434.7 crore in Q4FY25, significantly higher compared to ₹140.3 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose by 17.1% YoY to ₹2,356 crore, up from ₹2,011.2 crore reported during Q4FY24. The strong revenue growth reflects healthy performance across various business segments of the company.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also showed positive growth, rising 18.2% year-on-year. EBITDA for the quarter reached ₹329.3 crore, compared to ₹278.7 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company maintained operational efficiency, with the EBITDA margin improving slightly to 14% in Q4FY25, compared to 13.9% in Q4FY24.

The board of Force Motors recommended a dividend of ₹40 per share for the financial year ended March 2025. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Force Motors is currently trading at ₹9277 which is a 1.26% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 2.5% dip in the last one year, and 2.56% gain in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • Force Motors
  • Force Motors Ltd
  • Q4 Profit
  • Q4 profit news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 28, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 28, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2025|02:04 PM
Hindustan Zinc Reports 47% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

Hindustan Zinc Reports 47% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2025|01:30 PM
Navigating Wealth with Raghav Gupta: A CEO’s View

Navigating Wealth with Raghav Gupta: A CEO’s View

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2025|01:06 PM
RBL Bank Posts 81% Profit Decline in Q4 Result

RBL Bank Posts 81% Profit Decline in Q4 Result

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2025|12:53 PM
Dr Lal PathLabs Reports 81.4% Profit Jump in Q4 Result

Dr Lal PathLabs Reports 81.4% Profit Jump in Q4 Result

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2025|12:38 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.