Force Motors Q4 Profit Jumps 210% to ₹435 Crore, Revenue Up 17%

Force Motors reported a sharp 210% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company’s net profit stood at ₹434.7 crore in Q4FY25, significantly higher compared to ₹140.3 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose by 17.1% YoY to ₹2,356 crore, up from ₹2,011.2 crore reported during Q4FY24. The strong revenue growth reflects healthy performance across various business segments of the company.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also showed positive growth, rising 18.2% year-on-year. EBITDA for the quarter reached ₹329.3 crore, compared to ₹278.7 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company maintained operational efficiency, with the EBITDA margin improving slightly to 14% in Q4FY25, compared to 13.9% in Q4FY24.

The board of Force Motors recommended a dividend of ₹40 per share for the financial year ended March 2025. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Force Motors is currently trading at ₹9277 which is a 1.26% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 2.5% dip in the last one year, and 2.56% gain in the last one month.