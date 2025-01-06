iifl-logo-icon 1
Force Motors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,864
(-6.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Force Motors Ltd

Force Motors FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-164.27

88.89

200.23

234.05

Depreciation

-173.67

-194.52

-129.26

-113.08

Tax paid

52.41

8.36

-53.28

-55.08

Working capital

-81.61

-206.16

-242.11

168.37

Other operating items

Operating

-367.14

-303.43

-224.42

234.26

Capital expenditure

-70.69

799.48

107.63

238.15

Free cash flow

-437.83

496.05

-116.79

472.41

Equity raised

3,921.69

3,689.95

3,304.07

2,959.94

Investing

34.47

81.24

0.93

-5.28

Financing

332.7

309.85

200.39

213.86

Dividends paid

0

0

13.18

13.17

Net in cash

3,851.03

4,577.09

3,401.78

3,654.11

