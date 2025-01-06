Force Motors Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-164.27
88.89
200.23
234.05
Depreciation
-173.67
-194.52
-129.26
-113.08
Tax paid
52.41
8.36
-53.28
-55.08
Working capital
-81.61
-206.16
-242.11
168.37
Other operating items
Operating
-367.14
-303.43
-224.42
234.26
Capital expenditure
-70.69
799.48
107.63
238.15
Free cash flow
-437.83
496.05
-116.79
472.41
Equity raised
3,921.69
3,689.95
3,304.07
2,959.94
Investing
34.47
81.24
0.93
-5.28
Financing
332.7
309.85
200.39
213.86
Dividends paid
0
0
13.18
13.17
Net in cash
3,851.03
4,577.09
3,401.78
3,654.11
