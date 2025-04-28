iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 28th April 2025

28 Apr 2025 , 07:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Reliance Industries: The company stated that its consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2025 registered a growth of 9% to ₹2.61 Lakh Crore. The company’s cash profit for FY25 was reported at ₹1.46 Lakh Crore. This surpassed the amount of capital expenditure during the year, for the second consecutive time in a row.

L&T Finance: The finance business reported a growth of 14.90% on a year-on-year basis to ₹636.20 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. In the same quarter of previous year, the company posted a net profit of ₹553.90 Crore. The company said that its Net Interest Income was up by 3.80% to ₹2,423.20 Crore, up against ₹2,335.30 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Force Motors: The company announced a 210% jump in its Q4 net profit at ₹434.70 Crore as compared to ₹140.30 Crore in the same comparable period. The company also registered a growth of 17.10% in its revenue for the period. The revenue came in at ₹2,356 Crore as compared to ₹2,011.20 Crore in Q4FY24.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The manufacturing business stated that it has entered into an agreement for acquisition of a 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu Ltd. As per the company, the transaction value is ₹555 Crore.

India Cements: The cements player announced a consolidated net profit of ₹14.68 Crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025. This is a complete turnaround against its loss of ₹60.55 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

