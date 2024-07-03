Summary

India Cements Ltd is the largest producer of cement in South India. The company has four plants in Tamil Nadu and four in Andhra Pradesh, India, which cater to all major markets in South India and Maharashtra. They are the market leader with a market share of 28% in the South India. They have a distribution network with over 10,000 stockists. Their brands include Coromandel King-Sankar Sakthi- Raasi Gold, Coromandel-Sankar-Raasi, blended cements and Sulphate Resisting Portland Cement. Their product includes ready mix concrete (RMC). The company subsidiaries include Industrial Chemicals and Monomers Ltd, ICL Financial Services Ltd, ICL Securities Ltd, ICL International Ltd and Trinetra Cement Ltd.India Cements Ltd was incorporated in the year February 21st, 1946. In the year 1949, the company commissioned their first Cement plant at Sankarnagar with the installed capacity 1 lakh tonnes per annum. In the year 1963, they commissioned their second cement plant at Sankaridrug with the installed capacity 2-lakh tonnes per annum. In the year 1969, they expanded the installed capacity at Sankarnagar to 9 lakh tonnes per annum. Also, they received Merit Certification for Outstanding Export Performance (1968-1969). In the year 1971, the company expanded the installed capacity at Sankari Drug to 6 lakh tonnes per annum.In the year 1990, the company acquired Coromandel Cement plant at Cuddapah. They converted the Sankarnagar Plant to Dry Process with the increased capacity of 1 million t

Read More