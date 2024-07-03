iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Cements Ltd Share Price

376.15
(-0.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open378.2
  • Day's High381
  • 52 Wk High385
  • Prev. Close378.2
  • Day's Low375.6
  • 52 Wk Low 172.55
  • Turnover (lac)3,610.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value168.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,656.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

India Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

378.2

Prev. Close

378.2

Turnover(Lac.)

3,610.58

Day's High

381

Day's Low

375.6

52 Week's High

385

52 Week's Low

172.55

Book Value

168.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,656.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

India Cements Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

India Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

Read More
India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

India Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.42%

Non-Promoter- 22.21%

Institutions: 22.21%

Non-Institutions: 49.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

India Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

309.9

309.9

309.9

309.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,089.11

5,288.97

5,508.18

5,308.06

Net Worth

5,399.01

5,598.87

5,818.08

5,617.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,436.66

5,057.54

5,175.53

5,079.16

yoy growth (%)

-12.27

-2.27

1.89

20.1

Raw materials

-778.17

-901.61

-941.61

-885.88

As % of sales

17.53

17.82

18.19

17.44

Employee costs

-331.03

-349.89

-397.09

-377.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

322.7

31.63

116.11

260.02

Depreciation

-241.9

-246.84

-255.94

-257.06

Tax paid

-100.66

32.89

-15.49

-86.67

Working capital

-275.45

339.28

229.86

40.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.27

-2.27

1.89

20.1

Op profit growth

37.74

-15.53

-19.53

11.03

EBIT growth

60.51

-19.76

-26.46

7.32

Net profit growth

-725.26

-135.29

-41.95

33.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,112.24

5,608.14

4,858.35

4,510.55

5,186.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,112.24

5,608.14

4,858.35

4,510.55

5,186.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

106.83

226.28

24.39

40.45

41.67

View Annually Results

India Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT India Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krishnan Skandan

Non Executive Director

V Ranganathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANJAY SHANTILAL PATEL

Nominee (LIC)

Y Viswanatha Gowd

Independent Non Exe. Director

V Manickam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Sridharan

Director

K C Jhanwar

Director

Vivek Agrawal

Director

Ashok Ramchandran

Independent Director

Alka Bharucha

Independent Director

VIKAS BALIA

Independent Director

Sukanya Kripalu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Cements Ltd

Summary

India Cements Ltd is the largest producer of cement in South India. The company has four plants in Tamil Nadu and four in Andhra Pradesh, India, which cater to all major markets in South India and Maharashtra. They are the market leader with a market share of 28% in the South India. They have a distribution network with over 10,000 stockists. Their brands include Coromandel King-Sankar Sakthi- Raasi Gold, Coromandel-Sankar-Raasi, blended cements and Sulphate Resisting Portland Cement. Their product includes ready mix concrete (RMC). The company subsidiaries include Industrial Chemicals and Monomers Ltd, ICL Financial Services Ltd, ICL Securities Ltd, ICL International Ltd and Trinetra Cement Ltd.India Cements Ltd was incorporated in the year February 21st, 1946. In the year 1949, the company commissioned their first Cement plant at Sankarnagar with the installed capacity 1 lakh tonnes per annum. In the year 1963, they commissioned their second cement plant at Sankaridrug with the installed capacity 2-lakh tonnes per annum. In the year 1969, they expanded the installed capacity at Sankarnagar to 9 lakh tonnes per annum. Also, they received Merit Certification for Outstanding Export Performance (1968-1969). In the year 1971, the company expanded the installed capacity at Sankari Drug to 6 lakh tonnes per annum.In the year 1990, the company acquired Coromandel Cement plant at Cuddapah. They converted the Sankarnagar Plant to Dry Process with the increased capacity of 1 million t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the India Cements Ltd share price today?

The India Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹376.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Cements Ltd is ₹11656.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Cements Ltd is 0 and 2.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Cements Ltd is ₹172.55 and ₹385 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Cements Ltd?

India Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.70%, 3 Years at 23.60%, 1 Year at 43.83%, 6 Month at 31.48%, 3 Month at 3.31% and 1 Month at 2.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.42 %
Institutions - 22.22 %
Public - 49.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR India Cements Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.