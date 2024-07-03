SectorCement
Open₹378.2
Prev. Close₹378.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,610.58
Day's High₹381
Day's Low₹375.6
52 Week's High₹385
52 Week's Low₹172.55
Book Value₹168.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,656.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
309.9
309.9
309.9
309.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,089.11
5,288.97
5,508.18
5,308.06
Net Worth
5,399.01
5,598.87
5,818.08
5,617.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,436.66
5,057.54
5,175.53
5,079.16
yoy growth (%)
-12.27
-2.27
1.89
20.1
Raw materials
-778.17
-901.61
-941.61
-885.88
As % of sales
17.53
17.82
18.19
17.44
Employee costs
-331.03
-349.89
-397.09
-377.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
322.7
31.63
116.11
260.02
Depreciation
-241.9
-246.84
-255.94
-257.06
Tax paid
-100.66
32.89
-15.49
-86.67
Working capital
-275.45
339.28
229.86
40.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.27
-2.27
1.89
20.1
Op profit growth
37.74
-15.53
-19.53
11.03
EBIT growth
60.51
-19.76
-26.46
7.32
Net profit growth
-725.26
-135.29
-41.95
33.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,112.24
5,608.14
4,858.35
4,510.55
5,186.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,112.24
5,608.14
4,858.35
4,510.55
5,186.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
106.83
226.28
24.39
40.45
41.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krishnan Skandan
Non Executive Director
V Ranganathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANJAY SHANTILAL PATEL
Nominee (LIC)
Y Viswanatha Gowd
Independent Non Exe. Director
V Manickam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Sridharan
Director
K C Jhanwar
Director
Vivek Agrawal
Director
Ashok Ramchandran
Independent Director
Alka Bharucha
Independent Director
VIKAS BALIA
Independent Director
Sukanya Kripalu
Reports by India Cements Ltd
Summary
India Cements Ltd is the largest producer of cement in South India. The company has four plants in Tamil Nadu and four in Andhra Pradesh, India, which cater to all major markets in South India and Maharashtra. They are the market leader with a market share of 28% in the South India. They have a distribution network with over 10,000 stockists. Their brands include Coromandel King-Sankar Sakthi- Raasi Gold, Coromandel-Sankar-Raasi, blended cements and Sulphate Resisting Portland Cement. Their product includes ready mix concrete (RMC). The company subsidiaries include Industrial Chemicals and Monomers Ltd, ICL Financial Services Ltd, ICL Securities Ltd, ICL International Ltd and Trinetra Cement Ltd.India Cements Ltd was incorporated in the year February 21st, 1946. In the year 1949, the company commissioned their first Cement plant at Sankarnagar with the installed capacity 1 lakh tonnes per annum. In the year 1963, they commissioned their second cement plant at Sankaridrug with the installed capacity 2-lakh tonnes per annum. In the year 1969, they expanded the installed capacity at Sankarnagar to 9 lakh tonnes per annum. Also, they received Merit Certification for Outstanding Export Performance (1968-1969). In the year 1971, the company expanded the installed capacity at Sankari Drug to 6 lakh tonnes per annum.In the year 1990, the company acquired Coromandel Cement plant at Cuddapah. They converted the Sankarnagar Plant to Dry Process with the increased capacity of 1 million t
Read More
The India Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹376.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Cements Ltd is ₹11656.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Cements Ltd is 0 and 2.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Cements Ltd is ₹172.55 and ₹385 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.70%, 3 Years at 23.60%, 1 Year at 43.83%, 6 Month at 31.48%, 3 Month at 3.31% and 1 Month at 2.01%.
