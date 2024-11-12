Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,436.66
5,057.54
5,175.53
5,079.16
yoy growth (%)
-12.27
-2.27
1.89
20.1
Raw materials
-778.17
-901.61
-941.61
-885.88
As % of sales
17.53
17.82
18.19
17.44
Employee costs
-331.03
-349.89
-397.09
-377.85
As % of sales
7.46
6.91
7.67
7.43
Other costs
-2,521.35
-3,220.81
-3,144.01
-2,954.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.82
63.68
60.74
58.16
Operating profit
806.1
585.21
692.81
861.03
OPM
18.16
11.57
13.38
16.95
Depreciation
-241.9
-246.84
-255.94
-257.06
Interest expense
-264.94
-334.47
-340.17
-360.45
Other income
23.44
27.73
19.41
16.51
Profit before tax
322.7
31.63
116.11
260.02
Taxes
-100.66
32.89
-15.49
-86.67
Tax rate
-31.19
104.01
-13.34
-33.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
222.03
64.52
100.61
173.35
Exceptional items
0
-100.04
0
0
Net profit
222.03
-35.51
100.61
173.35
yoy growth (%)
-725.26
-135.29
-41.95
33.39
NPM
5
-0.7
1.94
3.41
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
