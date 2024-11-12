iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

377.45
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:44:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Cements Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,436.66

5,057.54

5,175.53

5,079.16

yoy growth (%)

-12.27

-2.27

1.89

20.1

Raw materials

-778.17

-901.61

-941.61

-885.88

As % of sales

17.53

17.82

18.19

17.44

Employee costs

-331.03

-349.89

-397.09

-377.85

As % of sales

7.46

6.91

7.67

7.43

Other costs

-2,521.35

-3,220.81

-3,144.01

-2,954.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.82

63.68

60.74

58.16

Operating profit

806.1

585.21

692.81

861.03

OPM

18.16

11.57

13.38

16.95

Depreciation

-241.9

-246.84

-255.94

-257.06

Interest expense

-264.94

-334.47

-340.17

-360.45

Other income

23.44

27.73

19.41

16.51

Profit before tax

322.7

31.63

116.11

260.02

Taxes

-100.66

32.89

-15.49

-86.67

Tax rate

-31.19

104.01

-13.34

-33.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

222.03

64.52

100.61

173.35

Exceptional items

0

-100.04

0

0

Net profit

222.03

-35.51

100.61

173.35

yoy growth (%)

-725.26

-135.29

-41.95

33.39

NPM

5

-0.7

1.94

3.41

India Cements : related Articles

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

Read More
India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR India Cements Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.