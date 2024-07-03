India Cements Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,058.56
2,411.11
2,701.13
2,766.73
2,841.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,058.56
2,411.11
2,701.13
2,766.73
2,841.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
191.9
91.68
15.15
205.36
20.92
Total Income
2,250.46
2,502.79
2,716.28
2,972.09
2,862.33
Total Expenditure
2,245.96
2,324.78
2,688.44
2,873.43
2,877.81
PBIDT
4.5
178.01
27.84
98.66
-15.48
Interest
155.69
125.08
118.57
111.56
130.12
PBDT
-151.19
52.93
-90.73
-12.9
-145.6
Depreciation
111.57
116.13
109.44
110.29
108.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.72
5.98
0
11.48
0
Deferred Tax
-13.66
-12.54
-41.05
-2.12
-217.31
Reported Profit After Tax
-267.82
-56.64
-159.12
-132.55
-37.27
Minority Interest After NP
0.33
0.14
0.5
-2.74
4.62
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-280.66
-59.87
-167.47
-93.61
-33.28
Extra-ordinary Items
16.2
42.09
0
186.17
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-296.86
-101.96
-167.47
-279.78
-33.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.69
0
-5.41
0
-0.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
309.9
309.9
309.9
309.9
309.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.21
7.38
1.03
3.56
-0.54
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-13.01
-2.34
-5.89
-4.79
-1.31
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
