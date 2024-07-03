iifl-logo-icon 1
India Cements Ltd Half Yearly Results

377.3
(-0.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:39:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

2,058.56

2,411.11

2,701.13

2,766.73

2,841.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,058.56

2,411.11

2,701.13

2,766.73

2,841.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

191.9

91.68

15.15

205.36

20.92

Total Income

2,250.46

2,502.79

2,716.28

2,972.09

2,862.33

Total Expenditure

2,245.96

2,324.78

2,688.44

2,873.43

2,877.81

PBIDT

4.5

178.01

27.84

98.66

-15.48

Interest

155.69

125.08

118.57

111.56

130.12

PBDT

-151.19

52.93

-90.73

-12.9

-145.6

Depreciation

111.57

116.13

109.44

110.29

108.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

18.72

5.98

0

11.48

0

Deferred Tax

-13.66

-12.54

-41.05

-2.12

-217.31

Reported Profit After Tax

-267.82

-56.64

-159.12

-132.55

-37.27

Minority Interest After NP

0.33

0.14

0.5

-2.74

4.62

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-280.66

-59.87

-167.47

-93.61

-33.28

Extra-ordinary Items

16.2

42.09

0

186.17

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-296.86

-101.96

-167.47

-279.78

-33.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.69

0

-5.41

0

-0.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

309.9

309.9

309.9

309.9

309.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.21

7.38

1.03

3.56

-0.54

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-13.01

-2.34

-5.89

-4.79

-1.31

India Cements: Related NEWS

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

