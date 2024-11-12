Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
28.42%
28.42%
28.42%
28.42%
28.42%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
22.21%
23.47%
21.74%
22.52%
23.45%
Non-Institutions
49.35%
48.09%
49.83%
49.05%
48.11%
Total Non-Promoter
71.57%
71.57%
71.57%
71.57%
71.57%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
