India Cements Ltd Shareholding Pattern

376.8
(0.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

India Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

28.42%

28.42%

28.42%

28.42%

28.42%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

22.21%

23.47%

21.74%

22.52%

23.45%

Non-Institutions

49.35%

48.09%

49.83%

49.05%

48.11%

Total Non-Promoter

71.57%

71.57%

71.57%

71.57%

71.57%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.42%

Non-Promoter- 22.21%

Institutions: 22.21%

Non-Institutions: 49.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

India Cements: Related NEWS

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

Read More
India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR India Cements Ltd

