India Cements Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,031.8
1,026.76
1,266.65
1,144.46
1,264.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,031.8
1,026.76
1,266.65
1,144.46
1,264.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
158.95
256.19
36.09
55.59
8.02
Total Income
1,190.75
1,282.95
1,302.74
1,200.05
1,272.41
Total Expenditure
1,417.77
1,051.43
1,229.09
1,095.69
1,259.98
PBIDT
-227.02
231.52
73.65
104.36
12.43
Interest
73.33
82.36
64.69
60.39
60.39
PBDT
-300.35
149.16
8.96
43.97
-47.96
Depreciation
55.12
56.45
58.06
58.07
54.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.17
0.55
5.98
0
0
Deferred Tax
-34.49
20.83
-5.02
-7.52
-17.41
Reported Profit After Tax
-339.15
71.33
-50.06
-6.58
-85.54
Minority Interest After NP
0.41
-0.08
-0.18
0.32
0.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-339.13
58.47
-60.55
0.67
-80.07
Extra-ordinary Items
-211.83
219.3
13.95
26.21
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-127.3
-160.83
-74.5
-25.54
-80.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.55
1.87
-1.91
-0.01
-2.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
309.9
309.9
309.9
309.9
309.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-22
22.54
5.81
9.11
0.98
PBDTM(%)
-29.1
14.52
0.7
3.84
-3.79
PATM(%)
-32.86
6.94
-3.95
-0.57
-6.76
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.