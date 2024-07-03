iifl-logo-icon 1
India Cements Ltd Quarterly Results

377.6
(0.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,031.8

1,026.76

1,266.65

1,144.46

1,264.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,031.8

1,026.76

1,266.65

1,144.46

1,264.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

158.95

256.19

36.09

55.59

8.02

Total Income

1,190.75

1,282.95

1,302.74

1,200.05

1,272.41

Total Expenditure

1,417.77

1,051.43

1,229.09

1,095.69

1,259.98

PBIDT

-227.02

231.52

73.65

104.36

12.43

Interest

73.33

82.36

64.69

60.39

60.39

PBDT

-300.35

149.16

8.96

43.97

-47.96

Depreciation

55.12

56.45

58.06

58.07

54.99

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

18.17

0.55

5.98

0

0

Deferred Tax

-34.49

20.83

-5.02

-7.52

-17.41

Reported Profit After Tax

-339.15

71.33

-50.06

-6.58

-85.54

Minority Interest After NP

0.41

-0.08

-0.18

0.32

0.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-339.13

58.47

-60.55

0.67

-80.07

Extra-ordinary Items

-211.83

219.3

13.95

26.21

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-127.3

-160.83

-74.5

-25.54

-80.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.55

1.87

-1.91

-0.01

-2.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

309.9

309.9

309.9

309.9

309.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-22

22.54

5.81

9.11

0.98

PBDTM(%)

-29.1

14.52

0.7

3.84

-3.79

PATM(%)

-32.86

6.94

-3.95

-0.57

-6.76

India Cements: Related NEWS

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

Read More
India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

Read More

