India Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
322.7
31.63
116.11
260.02
Depreciation
-241.9
-246.84
-255.94
-257.06
Tax paid
-100.66
32.89
-15.49
-86.67
Working capital
-275.45
339.28
229.86
40.86
Other operating items
Operating
-295.31
156.96
74.53
-42.85
Capital expenditure
84.69
522.98
77.9
47.88
Free cash flow
-210.61
679.94
152.43
5.02
Equity raised
10,191.03
10,034.45
9,617.96
9,331.98
Investing
9.19
148.61
-30.67
68.3
Financing
108.13
1,223.41
1,224.48
818.8
Dividends paid
0
0
24.65
30.81
Net in cash
10,097.74
12,086.41
10,988.86
10,254.93
India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.Read More
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.Read More
