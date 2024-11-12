iifl-logo-icon 1
India Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

375.6
(-0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

India Cements FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

322.7

31.63

116.11

260.02

Depreciation

-241.9

-246.84

-255.94

-257.06

Tax paid

-100.66

32.89

-15.49

-86.67

Working capital

-275.45

339.28

229.86

40.86

Other operating items

Operating

-295.31

156.96

74.53

-42.85

Capital expenditure

84.69

522.98

77.9

47.88

Free cash flow

-210.61

679.94

152.43

5.02

Equity raised

10,191.03

10,034.45

9,617.96

9,331.98

Investing

9.19

148.61

-30.67

68.3

Financing

108.13

1,223.41

1,224.48

818.8

Dividends paid

0

0

24.65

30.81

Net in cash

10,097.74

12,086.41

10,988.86

10,254.93

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

India Cements Q2 Losses Triple to ₹240 Crore Post UltraTech Buyout

12 Nov 2024|10:43 AM

India Cements recorded an EBITDA loss of ₹163 crore, a stark contrast to the positive ₹7.7 crore EBITDA reported in the previous year's September quarter.

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

9 Aug 2024|02:49 PM

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

