Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Canara Bank: The bank has raised ₹3,500 Crore by issuing 7.55% Basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds. The fundraise includes a base size of ₹1,000 Crore, along with a green shoe option of ₹2,500 Crore, both fully subscribed. These paid-up bonds have a face value of ₹1 each. The issue opened and closed on November 28, 2025.
IndiGrid Infra Trust: The business has executed definitive agreements for acquisition of Gadag Transmission Limited with an enterprise value of ₹372 Crore. This excludes any net working capital and cash adjustments. The transaction structure also provides for an earn-out to be paid to the sellers linked to changes in law, availability, and bilateral billing components.
India Cements: The company said that its subsidiaries PT Coromandel Minerals Resources, Indonesia, and Raasi Minerals Pte Ltd, Singapore have signed a share sale agreement for divestment of their equity stake in PT Coromandel Minerals Resources, Indonesia, and Raasi Minerals Pte Ltd, Singapore. The transaction has a proposed consideration of 10 Billion (approximately ₹5.40 Crore.
RPP Projects: The business announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new work order worth ₹25.99 Crore. The company has received this order from the Office of the Superintending Engineer (Highways), Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai Circle, Tamil Nadu.
Hindustan Copper, NTPC: The two companies announced that they have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate across copper and critical minerals development.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.