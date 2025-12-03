iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2025

3 Dec 2025 , 07:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Canara Bank: The bank has raised ₹3,500 Crore by issuing 7.55% Basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds. The fundraise includes a base size of ₹1,000 Crore, along with a green shoe option of ₹2,500 Crore, both fully subscribed. These paid-up bonds have a face value of ₹1 each. The issue opened and closed on November 28, 2025.

IndiGrid Infra Trust: The  business has executed definitive agreements for acquisition of Gadag Transmission Limited with an enterprise value of ₹372 Crore. This excludes any net working capital and cash adjustments. The transaction structure also provides for an earn-out to be paid to the sellers linked to changes in law, availability, and bilateral billing components.

India Cements: The company said that its subsidiaries PT Coromandel Minerals Resources, Indonesia, and Raasi Minerals Pte Ltd, Singapore have signed a share sale agreement for divestment of their equity stake in PT Coromandel Minerals Resources, Indonesia, and Raasi Minerals Pte Ltd, Singapore. The transaction has a proposed consideration of 10 Billion (approximately ₹5.40 Crore. 

RPP Projects: The business announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new work order worth ₹25.99 Crore. The company has received this order from the Office of the Superintending Engineer (Highways), Construction and Maintenance, Tiruvannamalai Circle, Tamil Nadu.

Hindustan Copper, NTPC: The two companies announced that they have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate across copper and critical minerals development.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

