Aurionpro Solutions bags order from DMRC

Aurionpro Solutions Limited announced that it has received a new order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited. The order underlines implementation of Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems for the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects. Hence, bolstering the company’s footprint across India’s metro rail network.

At around 2.07 PM, Aurionpro Solutions was trading 2.55% lower at ₹1,028.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,055.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,060.50, and ₹1,005, respectively.

The business announced that the aggregate value of this multi-year contract is ₹150 Crore. The company said that this order has been awarded as part of DMRC’s collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The scope of this project includes supply, implementation, and maintenance of open-loop EMV-card and QR-based-based AFC solutions for both metro systems.

As per the terms of agreement, Aurionpro will deliver end-to-end AFC implementation including operations and maintenance support for a period of 5 years.

The systems will enhance commuter convenience, improving operational efficiency and enable interoperability across the upcoming metro networks in Madhya Pradesh.

The company said that its AFC solutions are built on open and closed-loop EMV ticketing architecture, in alignment with global payment standards and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) norms of India.

