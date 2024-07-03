iifl-logo-icon 1
RPP Infra Projects Ltd Share Price

192.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open205
  • Day's High206
  • 52 Wk High255.3
  • Prev. Close202.79
  • Day's Low192.65
  • 52 Wk Low 97.4
  • Turnover (lac)165.35
  • P/E13.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value99.16
  • EPS14.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)955.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RPP Infra Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

205

Prev. Close

202.79

Turnover(Lac.)

165.35

Day's High

206

Day's Low

192.65

52 Week's High

255.3

52 Week's Low

97.4

Book Value

99.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

955.27

P/E

13.81

EPS

14.7

Divi. Yield

0

RPP Infra Projects Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

RPP Infra Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RPP Infra secures order worth ₹217.60 Crore in Maharashtra

RPP Infra secures order worth ₹217.60 Crore in Maharashtra

15 Oct 2024|03:10 PM

The Alibag Bypass Road (Pen Road Junction to Revdanda Bridge Road) will see the construction of a concrete pavement road.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

RPP Infra Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 48.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RPP Infra Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.89

48.28

45.48

30.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

369.6

297.19

272.13

237.52

Net Worth

417.49

345.47

317.61

267.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

477.9

575.69

499.13

366.34

yoy growth (%)

-16.98

15.33

36.24

16.41

Raw materials

-122.22

-155.81

-162.76

-95.2

As % of sales

25.57

27.06

32.6

25.98

Employee costs

-10.94

-13.41

-8.98

-6.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.15

34.79

47.04

31.6

Depreciation

-6.11

-7.16

-6.79

-5.05

Tax paid

-6.63

-15.49

-33.56

-7.69

Working capital

-45.35

-16.45

43.13

78.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.98

15.33

36.24

16.41

Op profit growth

-34.52

-16.72

31.51

8.51

EBIT growth

-28.46

-12.4

35.81

3.98

Net profit growth

-19.53

43.17

-43.62

15.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,353.41

1,040.33

801.68

513.11

600.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,353.41

1,040.33

801.68

513.11

600.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.73

25.4

14.28

11.22

7.95

RPP Infra Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RPP Infra Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P Arul Sundaram

Whole Time Director & CFO

A Nithya

Independent Director

P R Sundararajan

Independent Director

K Rangasamy

Independent Director

Ramasamy Kalaimony

Independent Director

S Neelakantan

Additional Director & E D

Chinniampalayam Kulandaisamy

Additional Director & E D

Anandavadivel Sathiyamoorthy

Additional Director

Marappan Murugesan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RPP Infra Projects Ltd

Summary

RPP Infra Projects Ltd was incorporated on May 4, 1995 as a private limited company with the name RPP Constructions Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, on November 27, 2009, the name of the company was changed from RPP Constructions Pvt Ltd to RPP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and finally on January 21, 2010, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to RPP Infra Projects Ltd. RPP Infra Projects is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of infrastructure development such as Highways, Roads and Bridges. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services for civil construction and infrastructure projects. The company has diversified their civil works expertise into SEZ Development, Water Management Projects, Irrigation and Power Projects. They do business in the South Indian region, covering states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Pondicherry, Andaman Nicobar Islands. The company was jointly promoted by Arul P Sundaram and his brother R P Selvasundaram. In year 1996, the company acquired the business of RPP Builders, a Partnership Firm on a going concern basis. Subsequently, by a Deed of Family Arrangement dated July 31, 2005, the company came to be owned and controlled by Arul P Sundaram.During the year 2011, the Company came out with an Initial Public Offering of 65,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.65/- per Equity Share aggregating to Rs.75/- per Equity S
Company FAQs

What is the RPP Infra Projects Ltd share price today?

The RPP Infra Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of RPP Infra Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RPP Infra Projects Ltd is ₹955.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RPP Infra Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RPP Infra Projects Ltd is 13.81 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RPP Infra Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RPP Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RPP Infra Projects Ltd is ₹97.4 and ₹255.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RPP Infra Projects Ltd?

RPP Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.14%, 3 Years at 47.07%, 1 Year at 50.89%, 6 Month at 43.25%, 3 Month at 8.28% and 1 Month at -0.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RPP Infra Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RPP Infra Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.88 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 48.63 %

