Summary

RPP Infra Projects Ltd was incorporated on May 4, 1995 as a private limited company with the name RPP Constructions Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, on November 27, 2009, the name of the company was changed from RPP Constructions Pvt Ltd to RPP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and finally on January 21, 2010, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to RPP Infra Projects Ltd. RPP Infra Projects is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of infrastructure development such as Highways, Roads and Bridges. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services for civil construction and infrastructure projects. The company has diversified their civil works expertise into SEZ Development, Water Management Projects, Irrigation and Power Projects. They do business in the South Indian region, covering states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Pondicherry, Andaman Nicobar Islands. The company was jointly promoted by Arul P Sundaram and his brother R P Selvasundaram. In year 1996, the company acquired the business of RPP Builders, a Partnership Firm on a going concern basis. Subsequently, by a Deed of Family Arrangement dated July 31, 2005, the company came to be owned and controlled by Arul P Sundaram.During the year 2011, the Company came out with an Initial Public Offering of 65,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.65/- per Equity Share aggregating to Rs.75/- per Equity S

