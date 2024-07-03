Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹205
Prev. Close₹202.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹165.35
Day's High₹206
Day's Low₹192.65
52 Week's High₹255.3
52 Week's Low₹97.4
Book Value₹99.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)955.27
P/E13.81
EPS14.7
Divi. Yield0
The Alibag Bypass Road (Pen Road Junction to Revdanda Bridge Road) will see the construction of a concrete pavement road.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.89
48.28
45.48
30.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
369.6
297.19
272.13
237.52
Net Worth
417.49
345.47
317.61
267.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
477.9
575.69
499.13
366.34
yoy growth (%)
-16.98
15.33
36.24
16.41
Raw materials
-122.22
-155.81
-162.76
-95.2
As % of sales
25.57
27.06
32.6
25.98
Employee costs
-10.94
-13.41
-8.98
-6.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.15
34.79
47.04
31.6
Depreciation
-6.11
-7.16
-6.79
-5.05
Tax paid
-6.63
-15.49
-33.56
-7.69
Working capital
-45.35
-16.45
43.13
78.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.98
15.33
36.24
16.41
Op profit growth
-34.52
-16.72
31.51
8.51
EBIT growth
-28.46
-12.4
35.81
3.98
Net profit growth
-19.53
43.17
-43.62
15.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,353.41
1,040.33
801.68
513.11
600.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,353.41
1,040.33
801.68
513.11
600.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.73
25.4
14.28
11.22
7.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P Arul Sundaram
Whole Time Director & CFO
A Nithya
Independent Director
P R Sundararajan
Independent Director
K Rangasamy
Independent Director
Ramasamy Kalaimony
Independent Director
S Neelakantan
Additional Director & E D
Chinniampalayam Kulandaisamy
Additional Director & E D
Anandavadivel Sathiyamoorthy
Additional Director
Marappan Murugesan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RPP Infra Projects Ltd
Summary
RPP Infra Projects Ltd was incorporated on May 4, 1995 as a private limited company with the name RPP Constructions Pvt Ltd. Thereafter, on November 27, 2009, the name of the company was changed from RPP Constructions Pvt Ltd to RPP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and finally on January 21, 2010, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to RPP Infra Projects Ltd. RPP Infra Projects is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of infrastructure development such as Highways, Roads and Bridges. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services for civil construction and infrastructure projects. The company has diversified their civil works expertise into SEZ Development, Water Management Projects, Irrigation and Power Projects. They do business in the South Indian region, covering states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Pondicherry, Andaman Nicobar Islands. The company was jointly promoted by Arul P Sundaram and his brother R P Selvasundaram. In year 1996, the company acquired the business of RPP Builders, a Partnership Firm on a going concern basis. Subsequently, by a Deed of Family Arrangement dated July 31, 2005, the company came to be owned and controlled by Arul P Sundaram.During the year 2011, the Company came out with an Initial Public Offering of 65,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.65/- per Equity Share aggregating to Rs.75/- per Equity S
Read More
The RPP Infra Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹192.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RPP Infra Projects Ltd is ₹955.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RPP Infra Projects Ltd is 13.81 and 2.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RPP Infra Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RPP Infra Projects Ltd is ₹97.4 and ₹255.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RPP Infra Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.14%, 3 Years at 47.07%, 1 Year at 50.89%, 6 Month at 43.25%, 3 Month at 8.28% and 1 Month at -0.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.