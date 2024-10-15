iifl-logo-icon 1
RPP Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

192.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:20 PM

RPP Infra Proj. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.15

34.79

47.04

31.6

Depreciation

-6.11

-7.16

-6.79

-5.05

Tax paid

-6.63

-15.49

-33.56

-7.69

Working capital

-45.35

-16.45

43.13

78.41

Other operating items

Operating

-35.93

-4.31

49.82

97.27

Capital expenditure

2.17

30.02

8.23

6.79

Free cash flow

-33.76

25.71

58.05

104.06

Equity raised

443.25

358.78

303.33

256.79

Investing

-0.03

6.52

-0.32

0.14

Financing

84.33

103.73

68.09

41.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

493.79

494.74

429.15

402.49

