RPP Infra Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.15
34.79
47.04
31.6
Depreciation
-6.11
-7.16
-6.79
-5.05
Tax paid
-6.63
-15.49
-33.56
-7.69
Working capital
-45.35
-16.45
43.13
78.41
Other operating items
Operating
-35.93
-4.31
49.82
97.27
Capital expenditure
2.17
30.02
8.23
6.79
Free cash flow
-33.76
25.71
58.05
104.06
Equity raised
443.25
358.78
303.33
256.79
Investing
-0.03
6.52
-0.32
0.14
Financing
84.33
103.73
68.09
41.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
493.79
494.74
429.15
402.49
