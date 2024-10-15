iifl-logo-icon 1
RPP Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

172.7
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:34:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.89

48.28

45.48

30.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

369.6

297.19

272.13

237.52

Net Worth

417.49

345.47

317.61

267.81

Minority Interest

Debt

40.99

79.43

104.32

123.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.99

1.64

0.67

0.01

Total Liabilities

460.47

426.54

422.6

390.85

Fixed Assets

66.58

69.24

64.08

51.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.14

7.14

7.14

7.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

347.71

312.78

309.86

316.06

Inventories

20.86

16.47

18.3

11.32

Inventory Days

8.64

Sundry Debtors

157.83

169.23

207.3

145.93

Debtor Days

111.45

Other Current Assets

531.77

435.44

400.33

386.21

Sundry Creditors

-122.33

-96.1

-114.66

-128.23

Creditor Days

97.93

Other Current Liabilities

-240.42

-212.26

-201.41

-99.17

Cash

39.04

37.38

41.52

16.57

Total Assets

460.47

426.54

422.6

390.85

RPP Infra Proj. : related Articles

RPP Infra secures order worth ₹217.60 Crore in Maharashtra

15 Oct 2024|03:10 PM

The Alibag Bypass Road (Pen Road Junction to Revdanda Bridge Road) will see the construction of a concrete pavement road.

Read More

