RPP Infra Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.89
48.28
45.48
30.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
369.6
297.19
272.13
237.52
Net Worth
417.49
345.47
317.61
267.81
Minority Interest
Debt
40.99
79.43
104.32
123.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.99
1.64
0.67
0.01
Total Liabilities
460.47
426.54
422.6
390.85
Fixed Assets
66.58
69.24
64.08
51.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.14
7.14
7.14
7.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
347.71
312.78
309.86
316.06
Inventories
20.86
16.47
18.3
11.32
Inventory Days
8.64
Sundry Debtors
157.83
169.23
207.3
145.93
Debtor Days
111.45
Other Current Assets
531.77
435.44
400.33
386.21
Sundry Creditors
-122.33
-96.1
-114.66
-128.23
Creditor Days
97.93
Other Current Liabilities
-240.42
-212.26
-201.41
-99.17
Cash
39.04
37.38
41.52
16.57
Total Assets
460.47
426.54
422.6
390.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
